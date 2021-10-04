Photo Credit: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Veuve Clicquot

After a Covid-related absence in 2020, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic LA came back with a vengeance over the weekend, attended by one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, Charlize Theron.

In addition to Theron, bold-faced name attendees included Jacob Elordi, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Jamie Chung, Chris Martin, Sophia Bush, Lukas Gage, Jodie-Turner Smith, Christina Hendricks, Retta, Dylan McDermott, Kendrick Sampson, Logan Browning, Jaime King, Tom Welling, Denise Bidot, Justin Hartley, Curtis and Lindsay Price Stone, Duckie Thot, Lana Candor, Patty Jenkins and Kilo Kish.

To kick the day off, Renee Elise Goldsberry gave an unforgettable performance of the National Anthem for event attendees. Following, Lukas Gage did the ceremonial polo ball toss, while Charlize Theron, Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer and more took in the fast-paced match from the sidelines—glasses of Veuve Clicquot champagne in hand.

It was an afternoon of style with Sophia Bush, Jodie Turner-Smith, Christina Hendricks, taking advantage of the occasion to break out their chic polo best. Keeping with tradition Jacob Elordi, Lana Condor, Ross Lynch and more gathered on the field to stomp the divots while event emcee Elaine Welteroth shared more details on the background and history of Veuve Clicquot.

Spectators watched world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot take on Team Will Rogers for an exciting, action-packed match. Nacho’s wife Delfina Blaquier played alongside him during the match and ultimately won MVP, leading Team Veuve Clicquot to a victory.

During the match, reunited Euphoria co-stars Jacob Elordi (who styled himself for the event in a YSL jacket and Tommy Hilfiger trousers) and Lukas Gage reveled in the day’s festivities, as Jacob participated in the halftime divot stomp and Lukas threw out the ceremonial ball toss to kick off the match.

Donning a sheer cheetah print dress, Keke Palmer was excited to attend her first polo match ever, as she danced to DJ Sam Ronson and enjoyed the champagne offerings at the event

It was a family affair as Jodie Turner-Smith and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins brought their moms along as guests to sip champagne and toast to the sunny day.

Wearing a Ferragamo dress, Sophia Bush enjoyed a day in the sun with her fiancé and toasted to the occasion to dress up, while Jamie Chung made it a date day with husband Bryan Greenberg, complete with a flirty parasol and eye-catching outfits and Christina Hendricks and Retta danced the day away.

