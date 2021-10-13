Hyundai Santa Cruz, Available At Braman Miami, Wins 2021 Best Pickup Truck Award

Photo Credit: Hyundai North America

Hyundai’s Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle has won the 2021 best pickup truck award from the Northwest Automotive Press Association. The 2022 Santa Cruz break new ground pithing the SUV, truck and crossover segments by offering a true sports adventure vehicle online anything else in the U.S. market. Santa Cruz boasts bold yet sophisticated design, efficient power train options, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity, and a highly-maneuverable all-wheel drive platform.

“We’re thrilled that our new Santa Cruz was recognized by the Northwest Automotive Press Association. Its bold styling coupled with secure open-bed flexibility meets the changing everyday needs of adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments,” said Ricky Lao, director of product planning, Hyundai North America.

Photo Credit: Hyundai North America

The Santa Cruz was tested on several varied criteria. The on-road evaluation venue included portions that tested acceleration, handling, braking, rear-view cameras and more. The vehicles were evaluated on both on a special track and an off-road course. The track was designed complete with elevation changes, sharp corners and sweeping curves while the off-road track simulated rough forest service roads that Northwest drivers often encounter on weekend adventures.

