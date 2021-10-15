Citadel Completions and Haute Living Team Up For Exclusive NBAA Networking Event

The Citadel Completions team recently joined forces with Haute Living Media Group to host an exclusive networking reception event during NBAA 2021.

Photo Credit: Citadel Completions

The NBAA Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) is the prime event in the business aviation industry and is amongst the largest aviation trade shows in the United States. This year’s event was held from October 12 to the 14th by the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. To kick this event off in luxury and style, who better for Citadel Completions to team up with than Haute Living?

Citadel Completions is one of the world’s premier providers of VIP/VVIP interior completions for large aircraft. Their foremost commitment is to revolutionize completion process standards and deliver luxury-outfitted VIP/VVIP with the industry’s most aggressive delivery schedules. Citadel Completions was founded by the private owner of several VIP/VVIP aircraft, based on his own experiences as a completions customer and the company’s leadership team’s commitment to delivering aircraft in ground-breaking one-year periods. Citadel can accommodate the entire range of VIP/VVIP owners, including private entities, government/heads of state and corporate protocol operators.

Haute Living produces a leading network of luxury publications currently serving New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and San Francisco with plans to take its highly successful multi-platform editions into cities in the U.S. and abroad. Through these distinguished regional publications, Haute Living reaches into the hearts and minds of the most influential consumers in the most affluent destinations. Haute Living is a highly-exclusive publication.

Photo Credit: Citadel Completions

Photo Credit: Citadel Completions

The NBAA-BACE is the first in-person opportunity in nearly two years to view product advancements and technology development. With so many new industry innovations and emerging technologies redefining the future of air transport, NBAA-BACE once again brought dozens of compelling topics and education sessions in addition to featuring the latest innovative products and services from over 700 exhibitors.

On October 12, the very first evening of this year’s highly-anticipated event, Citadel Completions and Haute Living welcomed dozens of highly successful and influential esteemed guests to a private airport hangar at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. The event brought together VIP/VVIP private owners and operators, Original Equipment Manufacturers, key suppliers and vendors, as well as other influential business aviation leaders. The aircrafts open for guests to experience were privately owned, luxury outfitted A340-500 and a Boeing Business Jet (BBJ), as well as other private aircraft on display as a backdrop to the event. The evening proved to be a high successful, spectacular collaborative network event, which was the first of its kind since the beginnings of the pandemic in the aviation industry.

Photo Credit: Citadel Completions

Photo Credit: Citadel Completions