Art With Me Is Set To Make Its Big Debut in Miami

Art With Me, the acclaimed multi-disciplinary international arts and culture festival, has announced its official Miami debut on November 26th to 28th, 2021. Previously taken place in Tulum, this event is now in its fourth consecutive year and promises to be more awe-inspiring than ever.

This year’s event will be composed of “Six Pillars,” including: Wellness programs and workshops, local and international gastronomic gatherings, an eclectic curation of electric and live music and performances, Highly-anticipated visual art installations and interactive exhibitions, children’s programs and ecological awareness practices, thought-provoking panels and discussions, and much more. Single-day tickets are now available starting at $69.99 plus tax and fees.

“We are beyond excited for Art With Me to arrive in Miami this November,” explains founder, David Graziano. “Art With me seeks to create a space where inspiration is the heartbeat of the experience. Art in all its forms has the power to inspire through impactful creative experiences. Miami is an amazing city for art and culture and we believe this event will help cultivate positive change.”

The Miami edition of Art With Me will take place at the Historic Virginia Key Beach Park in Key Biscayne.

Photo Credit: Julian Perez Cobo

In a world where we emphasize productivity over health, global communication over personal connection and glamour over beauty. Art With Me is an authentic breath of fresh air, revitalizing the connection between community, self and the interconnectivity of all things.

This year’s experience will feature artists including Alejandro Glatt, Artismobilus, Bernardo Aja, Carl Ostendarp, Carlito Dalceggio, Chris “Daze” Ellis, Christian Breeden, Daniel Popper, David Craven, David Graziano, David Story, Dinaburg Arts, Emanuela “Lela” Peretto, Gustavo Prado, Jerry Herdman, Kate Raudenbush, Laura Kimpton, Lost Creations, Martin Russocki, Mira Lehr, Omlove Creations, Stephen Mueller, Tulum Inside Out, William Wegman, Yarrow Mazzetti and more.

Photo Credit: Phoebe Montague

Art With Me will also unveil an equally impressive music lineup featuring Sublime with Rome, Lee Burridge presents All Day I Dream, Culture Profética, Tycho: Iso50, Amémé, Anja Schneider, Apache, Behrouz, Bird of Mind, Bobi Stevkoski, Delic, Dubtribe Sound System (Live), Elephant Heart, Facundo Mohrr, Ghostly Kisses, Guy Laliberté, Isaiah Martin, Kaz James, Maga, Matt Caines, Oceanvs Orientalis, Rico Loop, Rodriguez Jr. (Live), Salomé le Chat, Savage & SHē (Live), Sis and the Solo Ensemble (Live), Serge Devant, White Cliffs, Yokoo and more.

Photo Credit: Lauren Deluca

For more information, visit the Art With Me website and follow them on Instagram.