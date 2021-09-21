New York Fashion Week officially brought back the city energy we all know—and love—in New York. From a night at the museum with Dior and the Tom Ford runway to fashion-approved restaurants, here’s an exclusive look into Haute Living’s recap of NYFW for the Spring/Summer 2022 season.

THE SHOWS & PARTIES

TOM FORD

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com

Photo Credit: Dan Lecca, courtesy of TOM FORD

MICHAEL KORS COLLECTION

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Michael Kors Collection

ALTUZARRA

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Altuzarra

BULGARI B.ZERO CELEBRATION

Photo Credit: BFA.com

Bulgari debuted the new B.zero1 collection at Le Bain at the Standard. The evening was hosted by Daniel Paltridge, president of the Bulgari Corporation of America, joined by brand ambassadors Eiza Gonzalez, Lily Aldridge and Martha Hunt.

Photo Credit: BFA.com

A NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM WITH CHRISTIAN DIOR: DESIGNER OF DREAMS

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christian Dior

Upon its success at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris1, Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams has been reinvented at the Brooklyn Museum, as seen through the eyes of curator Florence Müller in collaboration with Matthew Yokobosky. To celebrate the exhibition opening, Dior and the museum hosted a cocktail event.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Christian Dior

L’AVENUE AT SAKS SOIREE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks CEO Marc Metrick and Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-winning actress Sarah Paulson hosted a star-studded party at L’Avenue at Saks to celebrate New York Fashion Week and the launch of the department store’s fall campaign. Guests enjoyed a DJ set by Paris Hilton and a live performance by Kim Petras.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

FASHION’S FINE DINING

CLEMENT AT THE PENINSULA NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Peninsula New York

The hotel’s restaurant, Clement, is the spot for a power breakfast or lunch, where you can indulge in dishes like truffle omelets and Maine lobster egg toast with caviar sauce.

TAVERN ON THE GREEN

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tavern on the Green

Nestled in Central Park, Tavern on the Green is a go-to place for locals and visitors alike for the ultimate escape to wine and dine during NYFW.

GREAT JONES DISTILLING CO.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Great Jones Distilling Co.

For a nightcap, visit New York’s latest hot spot: Great Jones Distilling Co., Manhattan’s first and only legal whiskey distillery since Prohibition.

THE STANDARD, HIGHLINE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Standard Highline

The Standard Grill is the ultimate fashion dining spot — in fact, it offered a special Fashion Fixe menu, a three-course lunch designed to get diners in and out in under an hour.

GITANO GARDEN OF LOVE

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Gitano

The restaurant and mezcal bar set in a lush, tropical garden in the heart of SoHo opened just in time for NYFW and proved to be the perfect pit stop in between shows since it just a 5-minute walk from Spring Studios.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

THE CONRAD NEW YORK, MIDTOWN

Photo Credit: Conrad New York Midtown

Centrally located with luxuriously spacious rooms, the Conrad New York Midtown is the perfect place to call home throughout the craziness of fashion week.

THE LANGHAM, NEW YORK

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Langham, New York

There is no better feeling than having a hotel truly feel like home, and that is The Langham on Fifth Avenue; from the ample closet space for all of your NYFW looks to the attentive service.