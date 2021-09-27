Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York

Your New York City fairytale wedding awaits at the Loews Regency. Ideally located on the corner of Park Avenue and 61st street, Loews Regency New York Hotel is a quintessential Manhattan hotel and ideal location to celebrate the most special time in your life. With beautiful suites and spaces, top-notch local cuisine, on-site spa and salon, and signature Loews service, the dedicated team at Loews is ready to make your New York wedding experience on to remember.

From Art Deco-inspired spaces and suites to larger backdrops at The Regency Bar and Grill, the Loews team offers something to match your wedding vision.

Located off the main lobby, the Regency Bar and Grill is an iconic restaurant offering classical and seasonal American dishes. Boasting tons of natural light, the largest room at the Loews Regency provides the ideal backdrop for an intimate ceremony, reception, rehearsal dinner, or post-wedding day brunch. More intimate options are also available for guests at the Regency Room or the Private Dining Room.

Loews Regency offers a welcome reception, where you could celebrate your friends’ and family’s arrival with a cocktail or snack once they have checked in. Kick off your wedding festivities with a rehearsal dinner in New York style and let the Loews Regency culinary team impress your guests. With spaces suitable for events of all sizes, choose from the Regency Room, Private Dining Room, or the Great Lawn space, located on the second floor, boasting quintessential Park Avenue views.

Allow the Loews Regency team to take the reins in providing all the necessary provisions while you and your wedding parties get glammed, dressed and ready. Additionally, after the wedding itself, why not keep the celebration going? After parties are available at the Regency Bar and Grill. Cap off your special day with a signature cocktail at New York City’s infamous Regency Bar.

Loews Regency New York also offers post-wedding brunches. Share your fond farewells while trading memories from the night before amongst friends, family and great food.

If you’re looking to make statement, one of the six signature suites is for you. Designed exclusively for Loews Regency New York by Nate Berkus, Meyers Davis, Haynes Roberts, and Rottet Studios, choose from the bold Pop-Art suite, glitzy Glamour Suite, or arts Uptown Bohemian suite. No matter which suite suits you, guests will love the feeling of their own Pied-a-Terre on Park Avenue complete with spacious living areas, kitchenettes, and bedrooms.

While the wedding is certainly the main event, there are plenty of other celebrations and gatherings the Loews Regency team can accommodate to make any weekend wedding one to remember. Opt for a themed rehearsal dinner, a savory wedding brunch or anything in between.

