William H. Macy
Haute Scene
Nominee William H. Macy Brought His Willie Creeks Alter Ego Out To Play At His Emmy Week Haute Living Cover Launch Party
Aaron Rodgers
Cover Story
Time Is A Commodity For Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers
Pierce Brosnan
Cover Story
Shaken, Not Stirred: Pierce Brosnan On Why Tequila Is The True Gentleman’s Drink, Playing A Royal & Joining The Marvel Universe
Kygo & Myles Shear
News
Kygo & Myles Shear: The Dynamic Duo Makes An Epic Return To The Stage
Naomi Watts
Cover Story
Naomi Watts: The Onda Beauty Co-Founder’s Personal Journey To Loving Herself + Clean And Green Living

Haute Living’s Inside Look Into The Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams Exhibition At The Brooklyn Museum

City Guide, Fashion, News, Travel

Christian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated events of New York fashion week this season was the opening evening of the long-awaited Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. A night at the museum indeed, the soiree left guests in absolute awe as they entered into the lush greenery world of Christian Dior and eventually wandered through the gallery, continuously amazed by each design. Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams was reinvented for its New York debut—as seen through the eyes of curator Florence Müller in collaboration with Matthew Yokobosky for a selection from the museum’s holdings—after previously calling the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris home. 

The vast exhibition, which features several silhouettes on display for the first time, walks the viewer through Christian Dior’s relationship with New York as it takes you on his journey from 30 Avenue Montaigne to the cosmopolitan heart of the United States. Throughout the exhibition, guests get lost in the wonderful world of Christian Dior through never-before-seen haute couture creations, designs from the House’s successive Artistic Directors like Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano, Raf Simmons, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and more, and finally, a collection of dresses that have been worn on celebrities from Princess Diana and Grace Kelly to Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.

Ahead, Haute Living takes you through an inside look of Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams; from the moment the pieces arrive to the final exhibition. And, if you happen to be in New York this fall, be sure to visit the Brooklyn Museum to see the Dior dream in real life.  

Christian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorChristian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorChristian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Photo Credit: Courtesy of DiorChristian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorChristian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorChristian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of DiorChristian Dior: Designer of DreamsPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Dior

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Bazaar Meats
Haute Cuisine
September 23, 2021
Bazaar Meat By José Andrés Announces Caviar And Champagne Sundays
By Laura Schreffler
Loewe Luxury Soap
Fashion
September 22, 2021
Loewe Just Launched A Line Of Luxury Soaps Inspired By Ancient Bathing Rituals
By Adrienne Faurote
Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in Chicago
City Guide
September 22, 2021
Louis Vuitton’s Newly Renovated Store in Chicago Pays A Beautiful Design Homage To The City
By Adrienne Faurote
Harry Shum Jr.
Celebrities
September 22, 2021
Harry Shum Jr. Gets Real About AAPI In Hollywood & What’s Going On With That “Crazy Rich Asians” Sequel
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami