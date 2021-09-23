Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dior

Perhaps one of the most highly-anticipated events of New York fashion week this season was the opening evening of the long-awaited Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum. A night at the museum indeed, the soiree left guests in absolute awe as they entered into the lush greenery world of Christian Dior and eventually wandered through the gallery, continuously amazed by each design. Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams was reinvented for its New York debut—as seen through the eyes of curator Florence Müller in collaboration with Matthew Yokobosky for a selection from the museum’s holdings—after previously calling the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris home.

The vast exhibition, which features several silhouettes on display for the first time, walks the viewer through Christian Dior’s relationship with New York as it takes you on his journey from 30 Avenue Montaigne to the cosmopolitan heart of the United States. Throughout the exhibition, guests get lost in the wonderful world of Christian Dior through never-before-seen haute couture creations, designs from the House’s successive Artistic Directors like Yves Saint Laurent, John Galliano, Raf Simmons, Maria Grazia Chiuri, and more, and finally, a collection of dresses that have been worn on celebrities from Princess Diana and Grace Kelly to Penelope Cruz and Nicole Kidman.

Ahead, Haute Living takes you through an inside look of Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams; from the moment the pieces arrive to the final exhibition. And, if you happen to be in New York this fall, be sure to visit the Brooklyn Museum to see the Dior dream in real life.

