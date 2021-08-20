In Celebration Of Over 10 Years Of Global Influence, Zuma Announces Revamp Of First U.S Location

Photo Credit: Quinn PR

After pioneering the Downtown Miami culinary scene, Zuma is now preparing for the next decade of its signature experience. In celebration of the milestone 10-year anniversary of its first U.S location, internationally acclaimed hotspot Zuma Miami has announced that they will be undergoing a globally-inspired revamp this summer.

Since opening its doors in 2010, the location has and will continue to bring its style of modern Japanese izakaya dining from the robata grill and kitchen to its Miami guests. Between mid-August and mid-October, “Zuma Alfresco” will launch. This will be an outdoor oasis located on their famed waterfront terrace while updates take place within its interiors.

Photo Credit: Quinn PR

“As a global brand, we are in tune with giving our guests a worldly experience and as time passes, we like to continue to find ways to be ahead of trends in the dining and hospitality realm,” said Chef Rainer Becker, creator and co-founder of Zuma.

“Miami was our first entrance to the United States and we were able to bring something very special to the Downtown area, which at that point, was unfamiliar. Soon after, it became a catalyst for further growth of luxury brands. With this design refresh, we are again initiating the next wave of signature experiences, which will include the newest components from all the Zumas worldwide.”

Having opened during a time when international concepts had traditionally chosen to take South Beach by storm, it is undeniable that Zuma Miami was one of the original restaurants to put the greater Downtown Miami and Brickell areas on the map. After the dominance of its Miami location, not only was Zuma credited with being responsible for ‘training a city’ of food, beverage and hospitality elite but it also continued to develop and expand its nationwide reach to New York, Las Vegas and Boston.

Photo Credit: Quinn PR

“When we first came to the States, we embraced the American market, incorporating new design and food flavors that guests and tastemakers had not seen before,” said William Cristanelli, managing director USA and Europe at Zuma Restaurants.

“It’s a game changer seeing after over a decade how Zuma Miami’s influence continues to grow and affirms what we had hoped would happen. With our newest updates to the location, we are welcoming guests to the future of Zuma that showcases the best design that our concept has to offer.”

Over the past 10 years, while other restaurant concepts have come and gone, Zuma Miami has kept true to their high standards as pioneers of global dining, creating the benchmark for all those to follow and to create a culinary destination. The revamp celebrates Zuma’s vision and the next decade of style and innovation with fresh, newly minted decor and menu offerings. The concept continues to focus on developing their employees and attracting talent from all over the world all while bringing Chef Rainer Becker’s internationally-acclaimed style of modern Japanese izakaya dining.

Photo Credit: Quinn PR

While the transformation takes place indoors, “Zuma Alfresco” will be fully operational from Sunday to Thursday between 6pm and 11pm and on Friday and Saturday, between 6pm and 11:30pm. The outdoor concept will be offering the full menu and their famed brunch on Saturday between 11:30am and 3pm, while on Sunday the brunch will be offered between 11:30am and 3:30pm. With the entrance located through the lobby of the Epic Hotel, the limited time concept will feature a decorated greenery archway that leads guests into the outdoor terrace. The dining area will feature air conditioning and fans will be placed throughout.

Once completed, Zuma Miami will fully re-open in Mid-October with several new design elements that imbue a global essence which continues to celebrate Miami’s worldly spirit and culture. Upon entering, guests will be greeted by a live edge reception counter and DJ booth created from huge tree trunks sourced from Indonesia. A prominent bar will be located at the heart of the restaurant, featuring suspended shelving and adorned with acid etched glass wainscot. The restaurant will also feature multiple textured walls, including a delicate rice paper wall, handmade in Japan, as well as a solid wood wall made from multiple hand-selected slabs of sugar wood. As a form of paying homage to their roots, multiple bamboo elements will be displayed around the dining room, including bamboo lanterns around the glass facade and large bamboo poles suspended from the ceiling. The restaurant will remain in uniform with Zuma’s signature theme of using natural materials and emphasizing their organic beauty.

Photo Credit: Quinn PR

To learn more about Zuma, head to their website