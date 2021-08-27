Cadillac’s First Ever All-Electric Car Set To Introduce New Era In Automotive Luxury

Photo Credit: Cadillac

Cadillac introduced its electric portfolio with the official presentation of the LYRIQ – a dynamic, modern and fully electric luxury crossover. With its modern and impressive propulsion system and technologies, the LYRIQ positions Cadillac to be a leader in electrification, connectivity and automated driving, all delivered with thrilling performance and a new threshold in technology integration.

The LYRIQ will be available for pre-order on September 18th and prospective buyers can speak to an agent or find more information at the Braman Cadillac website.

“Led by LYRIQ, Cadillac will redefine American luxury over the next decade with a new portfolio of transformative Electric Vehicles,” said Steve Carlisle, Executive Vice President and President of GM North America. “We deliver experiences that engage the senses, anticipate desires and enable our customers to go on extraordinary journeys.”

The LYRIQ is based on GM’s next-generation, modular electric vehicle platform and driven by the Ultium propulsion system, allowing Cadillac to deliver customers a variety of range and performance options. With range being one of the biggest factors when it comes to selecting an EV, Cadillac is designing the LYRIQ to offer beyond 300 miles of range on a full charge, based on their internal testing.

The LYRIQ has plenty of performance and technology highlights worth noting. Cadillac’s latest EV is set to have charging options that fit a variety of preferences for home, the workplace and on the road. LYRIQ will offer the enhanced version of the Super Cruise, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of enabled roads and recently updated to include lane change on demand. LYRIQ’s new technologies are set to include dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking.

Photo Credit: Cadillac

LYRIQ will incorporate the brand’s most seamless and adaptive technology interaction with the driver and passengers, including the latest Cadillac user experience, which is showcased in a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen which spans the entire viewing area of the driver.

“LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience,” said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ Chief Engineer. “To do this, we developed an architecture specifically for EVs. It is not only an exceptional EV, but first and foremost, a Cadillac.”

Photo Credit: Cadillac

For all intents and purposes, Cadillac’s first electric SUV boldly introduces a new face, proportion and presence for the brand’s new generation of EVs. Consider the LYRIQ the new face of Cadillac.

“The LYRIQ represents the next iteration of the iconic brand’s styling, enabled by electrification, as only Cadillac can express,” said Andrew Smith, Executive Director of Global Cadillac Design. “Inside and out, LYRIQ is a thoughtful integration of design and technology and it’s intended to make every drive an occasion.”

If you wish to learn even more about the Cadillac LYRIQ, CLICK HERE.

In order to find out how to sign up for a pre-order or to speak with an agent, head to Braman Cadillac’s website.

While Cadillac is certainly ushering in a new generation of American luxury courtesy of the LYRIQ, they did not overlook one of the most iconic symbols of automotive luxury in the latest iteration of the Cadillac Escalade. The all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade continues to embody the spirit of Cadillac: seamless integration of technology and craftsmanship and bold powerful style and ground-breaking innovation.

Photo Credit: Cadillac

Bringing to life the design vision of the Escala show car, the fifth-generation Escalade showcases many all-new or improved features for Cadillac including, including the industry’s first 38-inch curved OLED screen, the introduction of Cadillac’s exclusive partnership with AKG for in-vehicle audio systems, and the debut of Enhanced Super Cruise with Lane Change on Demand.

To learn more about the all-new 2021 Cadillac Escalade, CLICK HERE.

The new Cadillac Escalade will be available at Braman Cadillac. If you wish to speak to an agent or find a dealership near you, CLICK HERE.