Hublot Loves Summer
Haute Scene
Hublot Kicked Off Their Summer Series In The Hamptons Celebrating Haute Living’s Cover Star Jean-Georges
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Launch of RBJ Capital Management at Marion Miami
Christie Brinkley
Cover Story
Life Is Beautiful For Christie Brinkley
Mario Carbone
Cover Story
Mario Carbone Is Expanding His Culinary Empire One City At A Time
Vitalie Taittinger
Haute Wine + Spirits
The Best Way To Sip Champagne: With Legacy, Heiress & President Vitalie Taittinger

Inside The Marni Takeover At Sunset Beach Hotel In Shelter Island

City Guide, Fashion, Lifestyle, News, Travel

Marni Sunset Beach HotelPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

The iconic Italian luxury fashion house, Marni, has officially landed on New York’s summer getaway destination, Shelter Island. Many New Yorkers and Hampton-goers escape to the island for romantic sunsets and good, old-fashioned summer vibes. The brand announced its new pop-up with boutique hotel Sunset Beach this week that completely immerses the guests into the creative philosophy of Marni. Inspired by the universe of Marni Marine, the experiential Marni takeover overlooks the ocean, inviting guests into the cozy ambiance of Sunset Beach fused with the eclectic spirit of the Maison in a place where you get lost in the idyll of a seaside hideaway.

Marni Sunset Beach HotelPhoto Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

The pop-up Marni-fyies the hotel’s indoor and outdoor spaces through Marni Marine’s playful and imaginative universe, a celebration of Summer until Labor Day weekend. The brand revisited its archives to reimagine the space through archival fabrics giving new, vibrant energy to the rooms, embellished with the signature colors, furnishings, and design objects of Marni Market. The collaboration is nothing short of synergistic as the brand’s bold, Italian prints pervade the rooms while still preserving the hotel’s atmosphere.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a sculptural, red metal MARNI logo, finished with baby blue display elements that resemble waves—a picturesque moment at its finest. Inside, the hotel’s boutique, with revamped orange and yellow walls, will house women’s and men’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories from Marni’s Spring/Summer 2021. 

Marni Sunset Beach
Accessories from the Spring/Summer 2021 collection on display.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

Marni Sunset Beach
Sunset Beach’s game room adorned with Marni Market pieces.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

Beyond the hotel, hand-woven Marni chaise lounges adorn the beach, carrying the Italian spirit to the sand for guests to relax in style. 

Marni Sunset Beach
Marni chaise lounge chairs on the beach.

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

The selection of Marni Market design objects and accessories for sale and available in limited edition will also include a series of baskets, vases, magazine racks, sculptures, and necklaces, hats, bags, and fans conceived exclusively for the hotel.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Sexy Fish MIami
City Guide
July 1, 2021
London’s Widely Acclaimed Sexy Fish Is Opening In Miami This Fall
By Adrienne Faurote
Hamptons Wellness
City Guide
July 1, 2021
The Ultimate Guide To Wellness Destinations In The Hamptons
By Adrienne Faurote
Prada Outdoor Miami Pop-Up
City Guide
July 1, 2021
Prada and Burberry Are The Latest Luxury Brands To Pop-Up In Miami’s Design District
By Adrienne Faurote
Airelles
Haute Cuisine
July 1, 2021
Nobu Matsuhisa Is Popping Up At The Newly Opened French Riviera 5-Star Airelles Saint-Tropez This Summer
By Laura Schreffler

Los Angeles

New York

Miami