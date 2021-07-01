Inside The Marni Takeover At Sunset Beach Hotel In Shelter Island

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

The iconic Italian luxury fashion house, Marni, has officially landed on New York’s summer getaway destination, Shelter Island. Many New Yorkers and Hampton-goers escape to the island for romantic sunsets and good, old-fashioned summer vibes. The brand announced its new pop-up with boutique hotel Sunset Beach this week that completely immerses the guests into the creative philosophy of Marni. Inspired by the universe of Marni Marine, the experiential Marni takeover overlooks the ocean, inviting guests into the cozy ambiance of Sunset Beach fused with the eclectic spirit of the Maison in a place where you get lost in the idyll of a seaside hideaway.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

The pop-up Marni-fyies the hotel’s indoor and outdoor spaces through Marni Marine’s playful and imaginative universe, a celebration of Summer until Labor Day weekend. The brand revisited its archives to reimagine the space through archival fabrics giving new, vibrant energy to the rooms, embellished with the signature colors, furnishings, and design objects of Marni Market. The collaboration is nothing short of synergistic as the brand’s bold, Italian prints pervade the rooms while still preserving the hotel’s atmosphere.

Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a sculptural, red metal MARNI logo, finished with baby blue display elements that resemble waves—a picturesque moment at its finest. Inside, the hotel’s boutique, with revamped orange and yellow walls, will house women’s and men’s ready-to-wear as well as accessories from Marni’s Spring/Summer 2021.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

Beyond the hotel, hand-woven Marni chaise lounges adorn the beach, carrying the Italian spirit to the sand for guests to relax in style.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Marni/William Takahashi

The selection of Marni Market design objects and accessories for sale and available in limited edition will also include a series of baskets, vases, magazine racks, sculptures, and necklaces, hats, bags, and fans conceived exclusively for the hotel.