Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach

Over the last several years, luxury fashion has become keener on giving items a second life with platforms like The Real Real or Tradesy. These platforms and programs have allowed customers to indulge in vintage designer finds while also contributing to a greater good for the planet.

Coach is an iconic fashion brand that is continually fusing the heritage DNA of the brand with modern design; thus, it comes as no surprise that their new sustainable initiative is celebrating the past through a new exchange program: Coach (Re)Loved. Inspired by the fashion house’s motto, “Wear It, Love It, Pass It On,” the new program is part of their genuine commitment to reduce waste and do better by making fashion more circular.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach

The program gives beloved bags a second life by allowing customers the opportunity to trade in their pre-owned Coach bags for store credit at Coach stores in North America, and Coach recycles or reimagines them as part of the Restored, Remade, Upcrafted, and Vintage pillars of the Coach (Re)Loved collections. As a result, customers can expect gently used bags that have been redesigned by Coach’s team to create a one-of-a-kind model or vintage Coach bags that have been beautifully restored.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach

To celebrate this exciting new initiative—and step in the right direction for fashion—Coach will be hosting a series of pop-ups at Coach House in New York and South Coast Plaza stores in California. Over the next two weeks, they will have a range of artists and experts like Amber Vittoria, Megan Mussari, Roselly Monegro on-site at various times throughout the week, creating custom embroidery and hand painting and Debbie the Restorer offering complimentary leather care and light repairs. In fact, this past Saturday, guests were invited to check out recycled furniture pieces by designers Kim Markel and Shore Rugs and enjoy retro tunes courtesy of Big Crown Records.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coach

The Coach (Re)Loved collections are available online and in-store—and if you happen to be in Manhattan or Costa Mesa, be sure to pop into Coach for a firsthand experience until August 8th.