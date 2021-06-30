Loews Regency New York Hotel’s Signature Residences Provide Historic Hotel Experiences With A Residential Feel

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

The iconic Loews Regency New York Hotels offer a series of six signature suites, or “residences”, which all boast their own character and aesthetic for a truly individual experience.

Located on New York’s park Avenue, the Loews Regency New York Hotel is conveniently situated on New York’s famed Upper East Side. It is the only Luxury Hotel on Park Avenue north of 42nd street. Thanks to its location, spa and iconic restaurant, The Regency Bar & Grill, guests can expect a lovely home away from home feeling throughout their stay.

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

Boasting a total of 379 guest rooms and suites, the vast and varied options of ways in which guest can spend their time at the Lowes Regency New York Hotel includes a seamless blend of iconic Art Deco influences with modern sensibilities.

The Loews Regency New York Hotel blends modern design with classic and timeless style. Guests can experience a grand entrance thanks to the hotel’s expansive 24-foot-high ceiling, while the Rottet Studio-designed lobby invites and energizes guests and allows New York’s unmistakable Midtown vibe to come alive.

The center-of-attention of the Lobby Lounge is the Brise de Printemps, an art installation by Brooklyn-based artist Nina Helms. The installation features 438 handcrafted dogwood flowers throughout several different stages of bloom, floating across the wall.

Meyer Davis Studio designed The Regency Bar & Grill, the state-of-the-art Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa, as well as two of the Signature Suites.

The six signature residences are comprised of the Uptown Bohemian Suite, the Nate Berkus Apartment, the Bespoke Suite, the Classic 1970s Apartment two-bedroom suite, the Glamour Suite and last, but no least, the Pop Art Suite. Created by New York’s finest talents, the Signature Suites debuted in November 2014, marking the hotel’s transformation earlier that year. The suites range in size from 700 square feet to 1,550 square feet, with views over Central Park, Park Avenue, 61st street and the New York City skyline.

The Nate Berkus Apartment, located on the 21st floor, includes a formal living room, dining room, kitchen, bedroom and balcony. This signature suite has been extremely popular among long-term guests, as well as families seeking an extravagant home away from home experience.

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

During their stay, guests can experience all of the allure of the Park avenue at The Regency Bar & Grill or Julien Farel Restore Salon & Spa. Loews Regency Hotel New York sets a new standard din luxury and thoughtful design with a legacy of hospitality expertly orchestrated and masterfully performed.

The Uptown Bohemian Suite was designed by Meyer Davis Studio Inc. This signature suite was inspired by the eclectic aesthetic of SoHo and features a curated collection of artwork and bold furnishings reminiscent of a SoHo loft.

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

The Bespoke Suite draws its inspiration from the vibrant fashion industry. This suite exudes luxury in its details and evokes the traditional of fashion craft while reflecting the modern style of the city.

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

The Glamour Suite was designed by Rotett Studio. It is an interpretation of what might have been Marilyn Monroe’s Park Avenue pied-a-terre. Speaking of Monroe, the Pop Art Suite plays off Andy Warhol’s immortalization of the iconic actress throughout his pop art from the 1960s. The Pop Art Suite explores the concept of living with Pop Art from the mid-century period up until today.

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

The Classic 1970s Apartment was designed by Haynes-Roberts Inc. This suite was designed with a classic, sophisticated and luxurious aesthetic. Inspired by the glamorous apartments from Milan in the 1970s, this suite is extremely popular with guests.

Photo Credit: Loews Regency New York Hotel

Additionally, it is noteworthy to mention that Loews Regency New York Hotel will be engaging in crucial work that will directly benefit their community.

Following a year unlike any other, Loews Regency New York, has its sights set on creating unmatched experiences for guests, while continuing to be a Good Neighbor. Loews Regency New York is looking to help teachers and students as they prepare to head back into the classroom and operate in this “new normal.” For any two-night (or more) stays booked direct, from Memorial Day to Labor Day, Loews will donate to DonorsChoose to help fund local area school projects for the 2021-2022 school year. DonorsChoose.org is an online non-profit that makes it easy to help teachers and students in need by allowing people to donate directly to local public school classrooms.

Schools and especially teachers have had a tough year. Whether providing art supplies, books or other essentials, Loews Regency New York’s guests will be able to help teachers and classrooms get back to school, while also enjoying their own summer getaway. Guests can take advantage of a special summer offer of book two nights and get a third night free at Loews Regency New York.

If you wish to learn more about the Loews Regency New York Hotel’s signature suites, CLICK HERE.