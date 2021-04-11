Juris Bruvers Shares Golden Rules Of Personal Branding

Written in partnership with Ascend

Photo Credit: Juris Bruvers

If you’re a business looking to grow your social media presence, you must check out Juris Bruvers. Juris is a 17-year-old from Riga, Latvia, A genius marketing expert who started his business in the lockdown period and in a very short time has become one of the most successful entrepreneurs, helping small scale brands and Multi-million dollar brands create and boost their social media presence.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is famously quoted as saying, “Your brand is what people say about you when you’re not in the room.” The term “branding” used to be reserved for businesses, but with the advent of social sites and the gig economy, personal branding has become fundamental. Effective personal branding will differentiate you from the competition and allow you to build trust with prospective clients and employers says Juris Bruvers.

The concept of a business building a brand for itself is a pretty common idea today. Most, if not all, businesses are branded, and they make money by developing those brands. So why can’t people do the same thing? A personal brand isn’t that much different from a business brand. Instead of marketing a store or product, you’re marketing yourself.

Personal branding is about taking responsibility for how you present yourself. By showcasing unique character traits and having an active presence online, you can work towards building a personal brand that resonates with people all over the world, says Juris.

Below given are some golden rules of personal branding

Figure out who you are.

In order to build a personal brand that accurately reflects your personal and professional identity, you first need to know who you are. Be introspective, and create a list of your personal strengths and weaknesses. Ask yourself:

In which areas of work do I excel?

What motivates me?

What characteristics have others complimented me on?

Have a focus

“Too many people are unfocused when it comes to press and coverage, trying to be “everything to everyone.” Decide what your key message is and stick to it,” says Juris Bruvers. Keeping your message focused for your target demographic will make it that much easier to both create content around your personal brand and have others define you.

Determine what you want to be known for

Your personal brand is more than a reflection of who you are today; it’s a roadmap of where you go. In addition to understanding your existing skills and competencies, Jay suggests assessing your strengths and weaknesses as they relate to whichever industry or career you want to break into next.

By doing this, you’ll uncover the skills and traits that make you distinct, as well as the areas where you need to improve or gain new knowledge in order to advance.

Believe in Yourself as a Brand

Many Knowledge Commerce professionals never bother with personal branding because they don’t believe that they are a brand. That’s a mistake. You become a brand the moment you put yourself out there on the Internet or in person. This is especially true when you start your own business.

Bill Gates, for example, started Microsoft. This is one of the most powerful and well-known brands in the entire world. Still, Bill Gates has his own personal brand. You can say the same for anyone who has started a business. Even if they focus on their products or services, they still enter the limelight from time to time.

Take advantage of this. Believe in yourself as a brand. In fact, you need to embrace your personal brand if you want to exercise control over it.