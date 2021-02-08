Photo Credit: Brad Dickson

Adding a pop of color and luxe to the gorgeous Aventura Mall is Louis Vuitton, with its Twist Cube temporary installation. Now open until February 28th, the Twist Cube features a selection of new iterations of the House’s iconic Twist bag, boasting fresh color ways, styles and exotic leathers. First making its debut at the 2015 Cruise show, the Twist marries Epi leather with a modern take on the LV logo, where the “L”—on top of the “V”—actually transforms into a “V” with a simple counter-clockwise twist, also serving as the bag clasp. The Twist has become a classic for Louis Vuitton, alongside styles like the Capucines and the Petite Malle. In addition to the variety of color ways available for Spring 2021, a bevy of strap options is as well, such as fine chains, broad shoulder straps with Monogram flowers or leather handles. Be sure to check out the installation while it’s on display this month.

Photo Credit: Brad Dickson Photo Credit: Brad Dickson Photo Credit: Brad Dickson