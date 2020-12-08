Photo Credit: Coravin

Drinking a fine bottle of wine at home is one of life’s greatest luxuries. And since the pandemic, this has become even more prevalent of an occasion. However, sometimes you may feel restricted with the impending responsibility of having to finish the whole bottle—or even worse, you’re worried you may open the bottle before it’s ready to drink.

This whole mindset has changed thanks to the game-changing, revolutionary wine preservation system, Coravin. The technology was first launched by Founder Greg Lambrecht back in 2013 after years of trial and error to perfect the first Coravin prototype—which utilizes a specially designed, non-coring needle to puncture a tiny, temporary hole in the natural cork that allows the consumer to pour a single, or even multiple glasses of wine without removing the cork from the bottle. The system releases a pure medical-grade Argon –an inert gas that has no impact on aroma or flavor–to displace the wine in the bottle and then preserve it, ensuring that the next glass you enjoy from the bottle will taste just as amazing as the first.

Photo Credit: Coravin

Now, thanks to Coravin, we’ve experienced ‘freedom by the glass’—and we’re never looking back. Coravin set out on a mission to change the way the world drinks wine, and they’ve achieved that goal, granting wine lovers and connoisseurs access to bottles they hesitated to open before.

Photo Credit: Coravin

The stylish Coravin Model Six blends function with sleek, high-gloss form. It is available in a range of colors, including the stunning, limited-edition Mica color, unveiled just in time for the holidays. This Model is popular among wine aficionados who want to enjoy covetable bottles at home, creating their own ‘by the glass program.’ With restaurants and bars undergoing restrictions and closures around the country this year, an at-home ‘by the glass’ program has gained popularity—allowing us to indulge at any time, with anyone, from the comfort of our own homes.

Photo Credit: Coravin

So, whatever your variety of choice may be—red, white, or rose—and whichever region you may favor, enjoy it without any limitations and embrace freedom by the glass with Coravin this holiday season.

To purchase the Model Six, or browse through their other offerings or accessories, please visit Coravin’s site HERE. Cheers!