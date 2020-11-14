Photo Credit: Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley

Written in partnership with DN News Desk

One thing that has been very evident since the last few years and especially now more than ever after a pandemic has hit the world is the fact that youngsters have left behind even established names across industries, all thanks to their never give up attitude and their self-belief that ‘everything is possible’ and their hustler mentality. Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley is the classic example of a youngster and entrepreneur who very smartly leveraged all resources and aspects of the growing digital world and built a very profitable Instagram growth agency in the form of ‘QuickJump’, giving a fierce competition to many established companies in the industry, leading towards becoming a 7-figures company very soon.

Born in 1999, Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley turned 21 years in October this year and also proved to the world that age is not something that can define success for a person. He has proved that even as a very young individual one can create a career and life of their choice and build success the way they want. The proof is this youngster’s success who has won hundreds of awards and trophies as an Instagram growth expert, marketer and entrepreneur with his firm QuickJump, which he initiated in 2019.

Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley, just like every other entrepreneur of the world went through his many trials and errors in life to eventually reach where he is today. As a youngster who has been brought with great values and principles by his father, Mr. Marlon Colley, Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley experienced a divine connection with God and just like Samson in the Bible, never cut his hair. In fact, he is of the opinion that his hair gives him strength and makes him realize how blessed and gifted his life is, given by God.

Brought up by learning great values in life from his father, Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley always believed in making a positive impact on people’s lives, push mankind forward through his work and deeds and bring value to the world. He considered himself as a born winner and today with that positive mindset and his relentless hard work has become a 21-year-old millionaire who runs his highly profitable Instagram growth agency called QuickJump with his business partner Stephen Hauser.

Right from his school and college days, Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley was into sports and won many championships in Baseball, Basketball, Soccer and Football. Hence, winning was never an option for this talented being; it was always his choice. This also motivated him to create his firm that believes in scaling its clients to heights like never before in their respective fields through robust strategies and techniques with the power of Instagram.

He has been making millions and helping his clients make millions by getting them over 10,000,000+ followers through Instagram, proving the success story that Trey Miles Fitzhugh Colley has created all by himself at only 21 years of age.

Undoubtedly, he is an inspiring story for many other youngsters of the world, giving them hope that anything can be achieved in life with a positive mindset.