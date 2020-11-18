EAST Miami, located in the heart of Brickell, offers the perfect hideaway for unconventional travelers looking for a fun and relaxing place to stay while visiting The Magic City this holiday season. Guests can take advantage of the property’s 352 guest rooms, including eight suites and 89 one, two and three-bedroom residence suites that are fully equipped with in-unit kitchens, laundry and have full access to the services and amenities of the hotel. The hotel is centrally located within a 15-minute drive from the Miami international airport—conveniently connected to popular districts such as Wynwood, the Design District and South Beach. The property is also located just off the Brickell City Centre, a leading luxury retail, residential and office space with a high selection of upscale amenities in the city—perfect for all that holiday shopping!

EAST Miami offers a unique mix of customized guest services, cutting-edge technology and innovative restaurants and bars, including its signature restaurant Quinto La Huella, a poolside bar and lounge and popular rooftop destination called Sugar and hidden sophisticated speakeasy Tea Room, which is coming back with Miami’s only Asian Night Brunch experience; ranked among the top rooftops year-after-year since its opening.

This Thanksgiving, a meal at EAST Miami’s signature Uruguayan restaurant, Quinto La Huella is a great option for those who want to stay out of the kitchen this holiday. Guests can enjoy a four-course meal for under $60 that starts with an arugula and spinach salad, followed by a delicious spiced butternut squash soup and then roasted turkey with all the fixings. Make sure to leave room for a slice of house made pecan pie with dulce de leche sauce.

If you can’t make it down to the property for Thanksgiving, take advantage of EAST Miami’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday deal: book Thursday November 19th — Tuesday December 1st for stays through September 30, 2021 and get 40% off on all rooms and suites.*

*24-hour cancellation policy and no advance deposit necessary; deal will be available online via the EAST Miami website starting on Thursday November 19th — Tuesday December 1st.