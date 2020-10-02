As the fashion world continues to adapt to more digitally-driven strategies to launch new collections, Christian Louboutin has partnered with Korea-based gaming application Zepeto to create a digitized Loubi World platform. Here, guests can virtually tour the new Spring/Summer 2021 Men’s and Women’s collections, whilst discovering landmarks and moments that are meaningful to Mr. Louboutin in Paris. For instance, his friends will have a view of the Eiffel Tower, can “dine” at a classic Parisian bistro, watch the whimsical carousel and of course, go into the Rue Saint-Honoré flagship Boutique or the Loubi Disco. Guests create an avatar of their choosing—either manually or with the facial recognition technology integrated into the platform—and choose from a variety of shoes and accessories from the new SS21 collection to wear. The avatars can interact with one another in all of the different virtual locales—relax on the Loubi Terrasse, take photos with Mr. Louboutin’s avatar, dance to the beats of French DJ Zimmer or the musical talents of King Princess at Loubi Disco, and more, all while documenting the experience via Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Weibo and WeChat. Scroll to see images below and click here to visit the brand’s website.

