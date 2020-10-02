Caroline Frey
News
SIGN UP NOW: Discovering The Riches Of The Northern Rhône With Haute Living & Wine Access
Vanessa Conlin Wine Access x Josh Hart
News
Wine Access Launches Diversity In Wine Scholarship Program With Josh Hart For People of Color
Celebrities
Gavin Rossdale Dishes On Home-Schooling His Kids + His New Album During An At-Home Cooking Demo
Kim Cattrall
Celebrities
How Her Holy New Role Helped Kim Cattrall Cope With Her Own Mortality
Celebrities
DeMarcus Lawrence: Why Football Is the Great Equalizer That America Needs Right Now

Christian Louboutin Debuts Immersive Virtual Game On Zepeto Called Loubi World To Unveil New Collections

Fashion, News, Technology

As the fashion world continues to adapt to more digitally-driven strategies to launch new collections, Christian Louboutin has partnered with Korea-based gaming application Zepeto to create a digitized Loubi World platform. Here, guests can virtually tour the new Spring/Summer 2021 Men’s and Women’s collections, whilst discovering landmarks and moments that are meaningful to Mr. Louboutin in Paris. For instance, his friends will have a view of the Eiffel Tower, can “dine” at a classic Parisian bistro, watch the whimsical carousel and of course, go into the Rue Saint-Honoré flagship Boutique or the Loubi Disco. Guests create an avatar of their choosing—either manually or with the facial recognition technology integrated into the platform—and choose from a variety of shoes and accessories from the new SS21 collection to wear. The avatars can interact with one another in all of the different virtual locales—relax on the Loubi Terrasse, take photos with Mr. Louboutin’s avatar, dance to the beats of French DJ Zimmer or the musical talents of King Princess at Loubi Disco, and more, all while documenting the experience via Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Weibo and WeChat. Scroll to see images below and click here to visit the brand’s website.

Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian LouboutinChristian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin Christian LouboutinPhoto Credit: Christian Louboutin

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Caroline Frey
Haute Wine + Spirits
October 3, 2020
SIGN UP NOW: Discovering The Riches Of The Northern Rhône With Haute Living & Wine Access
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Brickell City Centre
City Guide
October 2, 2020
Brickell City Centre Eats To Host Anti-Social Pop-Up Weekend
By Paige Mastrandrea
191011_NYWFF_Day2_CZahoran_DSC_2902
City Guide
October 1, 2020
Founder And Director Lee Schrager On NYCWFF Going Virtual This Year
By Paige Mastrandrea
CIPRIANI_bellini_USA
Haute Cuisine
September 30, 2020
Give The Gift Of Cipriani This Season: A Four-Generation Hospitality Journey
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_STING_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_KIM CATTRALL_NY (1)

New York

CVR1_CAMILLE KOSTEK_V2

Miami

Loader