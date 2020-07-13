Carmelo Anthony
Carmelo Anthony Talks Going Into The Bubble, Gifting Kobe A ’96 Barbaresco Wine & More With Haute Living & Wine Access
Valérie Messika On Opening New Global Boutiques, How The Beyoncé Connection Started & The New Lucky Move Collection
Gavin Rossdale Teaches Us To Cook At Home + Dishes Up The Details Of His Upcoming Album
Live One-On-One With Francis Kurkdjian Of LVMH’s Maison Francis Kurkdjian Parfumerie
WATCH: The Biggest Names In Haircare Share Their Thoughts On How The Pandemic Will Alter Their Industry Forever

This Week On Haute Live With Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing, Fredrik Eklund and More!

As the hot summer days crawl by, Haute Media Group has lined up some webinars that will surely lure you back inside for a cool break and some captivating content. This week join us live starting on Tuesday, July 14th at 2pm EST as Haute Residence presents Christie’s International Real Estate with their Ceo, Dan Conn as he leads the conversation on the State of the Luxury Market. Later that same day at 4pm EST, Haute Beauty brings you some anti-aging tips from the expert from Beverly Hills, Dr. Rahi Sarbaziha. On Wednesday, July 15th at 4:30pm EST, Haute Design will bring you inside the Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale Private Residences as they showcase the Art of Indoor and Outdoor Living featuring real estate and design experts, Kobi Karp, Fernando Wong, Fredrik Eklund and Louise Sunshine. Then on Thursday, July 16th at 5pm EST, join Haute Residence with a panel on the latest on the U.S. Midwest Real Estate Market with @ Properties and their top luxury agents. And finally, to send you off on your weekend, we close the week on Friday, July 17th with two stellar panels, first at 2:30pm EST with a Haute Design panel on The Importance of Interior Design with Rita Chraibi of International Designers, Nicole Fuller of Nicole Fuller Interiors, and Julien Bigan of Roche Bobois. Followed at 4pm EST with Haute Residence featuring a panel for those looking to expand their portfolios to the Caribbean, Christie’s Tax Haven Caribbean Panel. We can’t wait to see you again!

For more details and to register see below. Have a terrific week!

July 13, 2020
Dior Men “Portrait Of An Artist” Summer 2021 Collection Features Collaboration Between Kim Jones & Ghana Artist Amoako Boafo
July 10, 2020
Christian Louboutin Partners With Illustrator Hélène Tran For New CABARAPARIS Tote
July 10, 2020
Chef Daniel Boulud Reopens Namesake Restaurant DANIEL With Outdoor Seating & New Fine Casual Experience
July 10, 2020
Louis Vuitton Debuts Animated Short Film For Digital Paris Fashion Week As Prelude To Men’s SS21 Show In August
