Wednesday, June 10th at 12 PM / 9 AM EST on IG LIVE

Join Haute Living for “Unmasked“—an intimate chat with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, winner of “The Masked Singer.” She will discuss living through this new reality, winning “The Masked Singer” and why the show must go on.

Questions for Kandi? Send a DM to @laurainwonderland__ to have them answered live

Thursday, June 11th at 10:30 AM EST / 7:30 AM PST

“The Future of Travel“

Join us for a special Zoom session with three top travel and tourism industry CEOs—Arash Azarbarzin, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts, Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels Group, and Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group—for a discussion on how the travel industry has evolved, how their hotels are keeping guests safe and what travelers can expect from an upscale stay in a post-COVID world.

Monday, June 8th at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST

North Beach is Ready for Liftoff! Haute Residence and Monaco Yacht Club & Residences Present the Rebirth of North Miami Beach

There’s a new way of life heading to North Miami Beach. Join us as we discuss the unique facets of Monaco Yacht Club & Residences and the exciting revitalization of North Miami Beach that is underway with

Thursday, June 11th at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST

Join Haute Residence as we host three of the leading Compass real estate agents from the New York and New Jersey area to talk about the latest in their markets and the industry.

Tuesday, June 9th at 11am EST / 8 AM PST

Haute Time CEO Webinar Series continues with Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen with a conversation on time and the watch industry,

