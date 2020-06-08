wine video chat
News
Enjoy At-Home Guided Tastings With Top Wineries While Giving Back With CureDuchenne’s Napa Wine Series
Natti Natasha
News
WATCH: Natti Natasha Gives A Look Inside The Making & Release Of Her New Single, “Que Mal Te Fue”
Michael Costello
Fashion
Michael Costello Discusses Debuting Loungewear, Using Virtual Fashion Shows & The Future Of Fashion Weeks
wine collection x wine access
News
Top 5 Tips For Building The Ultimate Wine Collection From Wine Access
James Harden
Celebrities
James Harden Isn’t Losing Hope On The Current NBA Season + How He’s Been Spending His Lockdown

This Week on Haute Live! Kandi Burruss And More Join Haute Living!

News

HAUTE LIVING

Wednesday, June 10th at 12 PM / 9 AM EST on IG LIVE

Kandi Burruss
Kandi Burruss

Join Haute Living for “Unmasked“—an intimate chat with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, winner of “The Masked Singer.”  She will discuss living through this new reality, winning “The Masked Singer” and why the show must go on.

Questions for Kandi? Send a DM to @laurainwonderland__ to have them answered live

Thursday, June 11th at 10:30 AM EST / 7:30 AM PST

The Future of Travel

Join us for a special Zoom session with three top travel and tourism industry CEOs—Arash Azarbarzin, CEO of SH Hotels & Resorts, Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels Group, and Bill Walshe, CEO of Viceroy Hotel Group—for a discussion on how the travel industry has evolved, how their hotels are keeping guests safe and what travelers can expect from an upscale stay in a post-COVID world.

REGISTER HERE

HAUTE RESIDENCE

Monday, June 8th at 2 PM EST / 11 AM PST

North Beach is Ready for Liftoff! Haute Residence and Monaco Yacht Club & Residences Present the Rebirth of North Miami Beach

There’s a new way of life heading to North Miami Beach. Join us as we discuss the unique facets of Monaco Yacht Club & Residences and the exciting revitalization of North Miami Beach that is underway with

REGISTER HERE

Thursday, June 11th at 3 PM EST / 12 PM PST

Join Haute Residence as we host three of the leading Compass real estate agents from the New York and New Jersey area to talk about the latest in their markets and the industry.

REGISTER HERE

HAUTE TIME

 Tuesday, June 9th at 11am EST / 8 AM PST

Haute Time CEO Webinar Series continues with Christoph Grainger-Herr, CEO of IWC Schaffhausen with a conversation on time and the watch industry,

REGISTER HERE

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Sunreef Yachts Rafael Nadal
Celebrities
June 9, 2020
Tennis Icon Rafael Nadal’s New Custom 80 Sunreef Power Yacht Arrives In Mallorca
By Paige Mastrandrea
Chicago Steak Company - June 2020 1
Haute Cuisine
June 8, 2020
“Meat” The Chicago Steak Company, Prime American Beef Provider
By Andres E. Caceres
CHANEL CRUISE 2020
Fashion
June 8, 2020
CHANEL Unveils Cruise 2020/2021 Collection, Balade En Méditerranée,
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Spike Lee
Celebrities
June 8, 2020
Spike Lee: A Conversation On War & Peace
By Laura Schreffler
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Los Angeles

Satchel Lee, Jason Bell, Netflix

New York

Andre Iguodala

Miami

Loader