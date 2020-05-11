While we all work from home, we have been busy curating the best of the best from our networks to bring you live webinars of top industry leaders in beauty and real estate. Here is your programing for the week from Haute Living, Haute Beauty and Haute Residence.

Upcoming Webinars

HAUTE LIVING

Monday, May 11th

12:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. PST

Chris Harrison discusses life on lockdown, “Listen to Your Heart” and, of course, “The Bachelor.” On June 8, ABC will air “The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!”, a journey back in time to relive some of the most dramatic moments ever from “The Bachelor” franchise in a 10-episode series event. CLICK HERE TO REGISTER NOW The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever!”, a journey back in time to relive some of the most dramatic moments ever from “The Bachelor” franchise in a 10-episode series event.

Monday, May 11th

HAUTE BEAUTY

2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

The “Celebrity Dentist” as she is best known for, Dr. Karent Sierra, was born in New York City and raised in Miami with Colombian roots. Graduated as a Dentist at Marquette University School of Dentistry in 1999. Dr. Sierra is known to many for her role in the “Real Housewives of Miami” series. Dr. Sierra specialized in Cosmetic Dentistry at the LVI Global International Las Vegas Institution. With more than 20 years of experience; she owns Sierra Dentistry and Med Spa. She has become an expert in everything beauty and health-related.

Tuesday, May 12th

2 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. MT

Dr. Samuel Lin is a double board-certified Plastic Surgeon and Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School who practices in Boston, Massachusetts. Throughout the course of his training, Dr. Lin gained state-of-the-art skills in a multitude of reconstructive and cosmetic procedures with his background in Head and Neck Surgery providing him with additional expertise in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has also been named a Top Influencer in #PlasticSurgery.

Dr. Jack Zamora is an oculofacial plastic surgeon from Denver, Colorado, and a pioneer in plasma treatments and stem cell technology. Specializing in innovative cosmetic applications for the face, eyes, and body, Dr. Zamora is a leader in minimally invasive treatments. Graduating from Tulane University in New Orleans, he received a doctorate degree in medicine and completed his internship at Boston Medical Center (internal medicine), his residency at Boston University (ophthalmology department), and completed his fellowship at Boston University (ophthalmology and oculoplastics).

Wednesday, May 13th

3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST

Dr. Rhonda Kalasho is a graduate from the prestigious UCLA School of Dentistry, which has been ranked as the #1 Dental School in the US. She is a board-certified Dentist who is highly regarded for her aesthetic workmanship. She is also one of a handful of graduates who have received advanced residency training in full mouth reconstruction and hospital dentistry at the VA San Diego, and UCSD Health Care System. Dr. Kalasho has been ranked “Top Doc” in Orange County Magazine and holds a solid five-star rating on several platforms for her quality of practice, exceptional care, and skill. She is also a member of the American Academy of General Dentistry and the American Academy of Facial Aesthetics.

Dr. Christopher Zoumalan is a board-certified Oculoplastic Surgeon, who practices in Beverly Hills. He exclusively specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery and non-surgical facial injectables. He has developed the Natural-Looking BlepharoplastyTM procedure, which is his technique in providing a natural looking improvement to eyelids after undergoing surgery using advanced and minimally invasive techniques. His specialties include blepharoplasty surgery, ptosis surgery, Asian eyelid surgery, peri-orbital injections (upper and lower eyelid fillers for dark circles and under eye bags), and brow lifts. Dr. Zoumalan is a prolific researcher, having published over 70 peer reviewed publications and book chapters, and continues to teach as an Adjunct Clinical Professor at the Keck School of Medicine of USC. Dr. Zoumalan is also the Founder of Skinuva, a physician designed and clinically tested Growth Factor-Based Skincare products for scars (Skinuva Scar) and hyperpigmentation (Skinuva Brite).

Friday, May 15th

2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST

Dr. Viraj J. Mehta is an Oculofacial Plastics and Orbit expert, who serves a local and an international community at his practice near Washington, D.C. Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH, Dr. Mehta attended Cornell University for undergraduate and business school. He went on to complete his medical education and training at top institutions across the country, including Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, and Mayo Clinic. Dr. Mehta is excited to utilize his elite training to help patients look and feel their best!

Dr. Gary Linkov is a dual Ivy League-educated facial plastic surgeon. A native of New York, he graduated as salutatorian from Cornell University with a focus on psychology. Before, during, and after his undergraduate years, Dr. Linkov pursued advanced art training in painting, sketching, and sculpture, including a six-week scholarship program in Florence, Italy at the Lorenzo de’ Medici Italian International Institute.

Dr. Michael P. Ogilvie is a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who is double board-certified by both the American Board of Surgery, as well as, the American Board of Plastic Surgery. A native Chicagoan, he was born and raised on the south side of Chicago in Hyde Park and is proud to serve the community he loves. Dr. Ogilvie prides himself on providing his patients with the highest levels of care founded in both surgical expertise and artistic vision to give the most natural results possible. With his highly personalized approach and meticulous attention to detail, Dr. Ogilvie strives to fully understand his patients’ goals to provide realistic expectations and results by employing a breadth of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic and reconstructive procedures to enhance the face, breast and body.

HAUTE RESIDENCE

Tuesday, May 12th

TIME: 4 p.m. EST / 1 p.m. PST

Haute Residence presents “A conversation featuring Luxury Development 2000 Ocean” with creators Enrique Norten, Shahab Karmely and Edgardo Defortuna. Join the visionaries behind 2000 Ocean discuss the unique facets of the luxury oceanfront project. Listen as international renowned architect Enrique Norten describes the thought process behind the architectural marvel in Hallandale Beach, FL. Shahab Karmely and Edgardo Defortuna provide insight into the development and sales of the project, creating a knowledgeable dialogue between these titans of the real estate industry.

Submit questions to be answered live at april@hauteliving.com

Thursday, May 14th

TIME: 3 p.m. EST / 12 p.m. PST

Haute Residence’s “Coast to Coast” real estate webinars featuring top agents from around the country continue with experts Jeff Chertow (Malibu, CA), Vicki Gaily (Bergen County, NJ), and Joel Schemmel (Sarasota, FL).

