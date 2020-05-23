As Spinelli Kilcollin gears up to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the brand that has created a cult following, Yves Spinelli, Co-founder and Designer, talks to us about the humble beginnings that started with the creating of one ring: the galaxy ring.

Since then, the brand has expanded its collection including earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and even collaborations in eyewear and bespoke furniture, all nurtured and created in Los Angeles. Spinelli, a creative and avid vinyl record collector, and his wife, together formed the interconnected line and have simultaneously disrupted what wedding rings should be with what could be, which is left entirely to the whim of the consumer.

The line, described as minimalist and utilitarian, is approachable to all price points, alluring persons who wish to express their individuality and who seek the non-ordinary, the one of a kind.

Here Yves Spinelli joined Haute Living for a one on one on the journey on a line that has found staying power and resilience during the most uncertain times.