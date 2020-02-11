Whether you buy into the plant-based movement or not, there’s no denying that it’s everywhere. Of course, when it comes to the best global dining destinations, New York always finds itself toward the top of every list, if not topping it entirely. So, it’s no surprise that the Big Apple is one of the leaders of the pack when it comes to the most coveted vegan dining destinations, with no-meat-and-no-dairy diners oftentimes finding themselves stumped when it comes to answering one of the most common cosmopolitan city questions we all face on an almost-daily basis: “Where do you want to go for dinner tonight?” Making the choice just a little bit easier, here is a roundup of the city’s top vegan restaurants, that even the non-vegans will enjoy.

RED BAMBOO

If you crave comfort food, Red Bamboo is the place for you. Located in Greenwich Village, this fan favorite has been open for 18 years, which is no easy feat for an NYC eatery, especially one in such a bustling neighborhood. And when we say it’s vegan and non-vegan diner approved, we mean it; a slew of celebs frequent the restaurant, some of whom are actually fairly avid meat eaters, like DJ Khaled. The music mogul—and last issue’s Haute Living cover star—recently posted a video to his Instagram account, saying that “When you’re in New York City and want some vegan food, go to Red Bamboo—amazing vegan restaurant.” That’s a pretty big stamp of approval, especially since DJ Khaled is affiliated with the popular soul food chain with a meat-heavy menu called “The Licking.”

MENU HIGHLIGHTS: Buffalo Wings, Creole Soul Chicken, Popcorn Shrimp, Spring Rolls, BBQ Wings

Red Bamboo is located at 140 W 4thStreet — open Monday-Thursday, 12:30-11 p.m.; Friday 12:30-11:30 p.m.; Saturday 12:00-11:30 p.m.; and Sunday 12:00-11:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Emily Hawkes

JAJAJA MEXICANA

JaJaJa Mexicana’s owners Koorosh Bakhtiar and Nima Garos of Raise Hospitality opened the doors to their first location just three short years ago in the Lower East Side neighborhood. Though somewhat of a newbie in the world of New York City’s vegan venues, boasting a menu of Mexican street fare that’s free of fake or artificial ingredients, foodies flocked to the very Instagram-friendly restaurant. This led to its quick success and the opening of its second outpost in Brooklyn, and most recently its third, located in the West Village, which is unique in that it accepts advance reservations, unlike the other two locations. Pair your plate with a libation from the fun Tequila and Mezcal program, or even with one of its fresh pressed juices on offer, if you’re feeling particularly health-inclined.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS: Nachos, Chorizo Burrito, Coconut Queso Quesadilla, Chayote Fresh Taco

JaJaJa Mexicana’s newest restaurant is located at 63 Carmine Street — open Monday-Sunday 11:00 a.m.-12:00 a.m.

Photo Credit: The Social Club

LADYBIRD

Talk about Instagram-worthy, Ladybird’s gorgeous interior touting emerald-green banquette seating, opulent chandeliers and gilded mirrors make for a super chic setting with food to match. Coined a “vegetable bar”, the Ravi DeRossi-owned restaurant offers a menu of small, beautifully-crafted plates made from in-season and local ingredients that are perfect for sharing (or not). The creative and delectable drink program also uses such fresh fruits and vegetables like pineapple, cucumber flowers, orange and basil, allowing diners to put together their preferred meal. An early investor in the restaurant is none other than award-winning musical performer—and avid vegan for over 30 years—Moby, who recently worked with DeRossi to relocate the restaurant to the East Village, where it has resided for over two years.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS: Maitake Buns, Fried Mac, Artichoke Fondue, Cauliflower Toast, Fried Avocado Fritters

Ladybird is located at 111 E 7thStreet — open Monday-Thursday 5:00 p.m.-1:00 a.m.; Friday-Saturday 5:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.; and Sunday 2:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Ladybird

OSTERIA 57

Though this technically isn’t a vegan restaurant, Osteria 57 has several vegan options…and they’re good enough that will give any 100% vegan restaurant a run for its money. Open since September of 2017 in the heart of Greenwich Village, this intimate, Italian restaurant is, however, meat-free, with partners Emanuele Nigro and Riccardo Orfino—also the chef—focusing on its sustainable efforts. Two highlight dishes—that are vegan, of course—include the James Beard House Il Primo di Manhattan-winning Bucatini Cashew-Kombu pasta, which features a very rich cream sauce of cashew and kombu, finished with Mediterranean pesto and breadcrumbs; as well as the Paccheri Pomodoro pasta made sans eggs, made with a housemade sauce of Italian tomatoes and basil. Delicioso!

MENU HIGHLIGHTS: Bucatini Cashew-Kombu, Paccheri Pomodoro

Osteria 57 is located at 57 W 10thStreet — open Monday 5:00 p.m.-10:00p.m.; Tuesday-Thursday 5:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m.; Friday 5:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; Saturday 11:30 a.m.-3:00 p.m. & 5:30 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; Sunday 11:30 a.m.-10:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Dan Herrick

PLANT FOOD + WINE

A seasonal menu of locally sourced ingredients brings Matthew Kenney’s Plant Food + Wine New York to life. Complemented by a long list of organic and biodynamic wine varietals to satisfy any palette, the menu offers diners a selection of delectable but health-conscious food, almost too good to be good for you too. The dishes are incredibly unique and inventive, which is expected from a Matthew Kenney kitchen, adhering to his three actions consistent across his restaurants: “sourcing impeccable ingredients, applying innovative tools and techniques, and dreaming.” The result: sophisticated and refined fare in an equally sophisticated and refined atmosphere.

MENU HIGHLIGHTS: Kimchi Dumplings, Hay Smoked Gnocchi, Heirloom Tomato + Zucchini Lasagna, Kelp Noodle Cacio e Pepe

Plant Food + Wine is located at 67 2ndAvenue — open Sunday-Thursday 5:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 5:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m.; and for brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

Photo Credit: Plant Food + Wine