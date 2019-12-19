Photo Credit: Dove

Platinum-selling, chart-topping, world-renowned DJ Erick Morillo boasts more than 25 years in the music industry with a heavy list of accomplishments. From starting out as a music-loving teen in Colombia, followed by New Jersey, to becoming one of the most recognized DJs in the world, Morillo has travelled the world, transferring his love and passion for music and beats to others and bringing joy and fun into their lives as they listen to his famed sets. When starting out, he received almost instant success from his weekly ‘Sessions’ parties in New York, catapulting him to quick fame as he performed over 30 gigs per month in the world’s most covetable destinations, from London to Ibiza, Mykonos, Miami, New York and more. He currently helms his own house music empire, Subliminal Records, tapping into both seasoned and young talent to bring his tracks to life.

Following Miami’s star-studded Art Basel Miami Beach, we got to catch up with the musical genius and chat with him about the music industry, touring, his favorite places in the world, career highlights, past and upcoming gigs and his best advice for those looking to make it in the music business. Find all the details below.

HL: Tell us how your year on tour has been. What were some of the highlights?

EM: 2019 has been an incredible year for me. I’ve played amazing shows all around the world. I’ve been involved with Elrow all year including headlining a stage at their London festival. Also, this summer I had the privilege of playing for Jamie Jones at Paradise at DC10, which is such an incredible vibe and one of the hottest parties in the world.

HL: As someone who spends his life traveling all over the world, what has been your favorite place you’ve visited thus far?

EM: This year, I had some downtime before my Australia tour and spent a week or so in Phuket, Thailand. As a confessed workaholic, sometimes it’s good to unplug and detach and honestly, the scenery, the weather and the people truly made this an incredible place for me to recharge. I’ve also had the opportunity to visit two of my favorite places, Bali and Punta del Este, Uruguay.

HL: Throughout your 25 years in this industry, what changes have you experienced and how have you always managed to stay ahead of the curve?

EM: As far as staying ahead of the curve, I think you have to move with the music without compromising your artistry and simply work your a** off.

HL: What are key elements you look for when you’re scouting new talent, such as you did when you gave The Martinez Brothers their big break?

EM: When looking for new talent, I always look for artists who have something unique about them or are clearly on a mission. With the Martinez Brothers, even at that young age, I could tell they were special and they have since gone on to prove that throughout their career.

Photo Credit: Dove

HL: Tell us about your recent Art Basel event at Heart Festival in Wynwood, where you headlined alongside The Martinez Brothers. What were some of the highlights?

EM: It was great to join The Martinez Brothers. It’s been a while since we played together and it was definitely a memorable night. The energy was unreal and Miami never disappoints. I’m looking forward to bring the heat again this Friday at Wynwood Factory.

HL: As you mentioned, you also have another show at Wynwood Factory in Miami this week, where you’ll be headlining. What can guests look forward to from that?

EM: Wynwood Factory is an absolutely amazing venue. I first played there earlier this year and let me tell you—WOW. The vibe, the people, the venue are all amazing. I’ll be playing a ton of exclusive tracks from Subliminal, as well as everything else you’ve come to expect from my sets.

HL: What other artists have inspired you in your career?

EM: Louie Vega was a huge influence on me coming up. I was lucky enough to end up in the studio with him and we came up with our track Lil Mo Yin Yang – Reach. It was such an honor to work with someone whom I’ve respected for so long.

HL: What do you have coming up for the rest of 2019?

EM: After my show at Wynwood Factory, I’m heading down to South America to play in Brazil, Chile and then Uruguay for New Year’s Eve. After that, I’m going down under for my Australia tour at the back end of January.

HL: Greatest piece of advice for making it in the music industry?

EM: Master your craft, be nice and stay humble.

Photo Credit: Dove