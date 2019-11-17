Haute 100 atmopshere
Haute Scene
Haute Living Celebrates Miami’s Most Influential & Impactful Residents At Haute 100 Brickell City Centre Event
Brickell City Centre
News
The 2019 Haute 100 List
Nas
City Guide
Nas Is Finding New Inspiration From ‘The Lost Tapes 2’
Jimmy Butler
City Guide
How Jimmy Butler Plans On Bringing The Heat To Miami
Kevin Love
News
Kevin Love On His Mission To Help People Live Their Healthiest Lives

NY Real Estate Mogul Daniel Neiditch & Jeff Koons Help Local NY Community Center In Bronx

Haute Scene, Philanthropy

Daniel Neiditch and Jeff Koons were some of the big names hosting the annual fundraiser for Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx. The KHCC provides resources to empower Bronx residents from cradle to career to advance education and well being for a vibrant community.

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

 

The event, which took place in Midtown, included an action-packed performance by the rap legend, Run DMC Darryl, who sang classics such as Walk This Way and Tricky. By the end of the emotional night, approximately $500,000 was raised to help support the local community center in the Bronx.

 

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

Dan Neiditch chimed in on the mic to sing during his classic Walk This Way. The local kids of the community also did a performance that had a standing ovation from the crowd of around 300 participants.

 

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

NYS Senator Gustavo was also honored for his support of the Center during the night. Board Chair Lisa Lindvall gave a moving speech about the children and was presented a $250,000 check from the State of New York to help the Center. In addition, artist Rob Anderson treated the audience to a live painting demonstration, where he painted a picture then auctioned it off.

 

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

Tickets were donated by Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah to be auctioned off by John Luke from the hit tv show Storage Wars.

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Dom Perignon x the little nell
Haute Scene
November 18, 2019
Secure Your Spot For The Little Nell’s New Year’s Eve Party In Aspen With Dom Pérignon
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Avant_Gallery_Peaceful_in_the_crowd_75x130_in-1030x594
Art
November 18, 2019
Avant Gallery Opens “Conversations With A Stranger” Exhibit By Felipe Echeverry, AKA LaSsO
By Andres E. Caceres
Nobu Los Cabos Official Hotel Launch Party
Celebrities
November 18, 2019
Robert De Niro & Nobu Matsuhisa Celebrate The Official Opening of Nobu Hotel Los Cabos
By Laura Schreffler
LeBron James x Anthony Davis x Mr. C
Celebrities
November 18, 2019
Inside Haute Living’s Anthony Davis Cover Launch With XO & Louis XIII At Mr. C Beverly Hills
By Deyvanshi Masrani
CVR1_ALFIE ALLEN_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_Cover_NAS

New York

CVR1_Cover_JIMMY BUTLER_MIA

Miami

Loader