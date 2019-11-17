NY Real Estate Mogul Daniel Neiditch & Jeff Koons Help Local NY Community Center In Bronx

Daniel Neiditch and Jeff Koons were some of the big names hosting the annual fundraiser for Kingsbridge Heights Community Center in the Bronx. The KHCC provides resources to empower Bronx residents from cradle to career to advance education and well being for a vibrant community.

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

The event, which took place in Midtown, included an action-packed performance by the rap legend, Run DMC Darryl, who sang classics such as Walk This Way and Tricky. By the end of the emotional night, approximately $500,000 was raised to help support the local community center in the Bronx.

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

Dan Neiditch chimed in on the mic to sing during his classic Walk This Way. The local kids of the community also did a performance that had a standing ovation from the crowd of around 300 participants.

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

NYS Senator Gustavo was also honored for his support of the Center during the night. Board Chair Lisa Lindvall gave a moving speech about the children and was presented a $250,000 check from the State of New York to help the Center. In addition, artist Rob Anderson treated the audience to a live painting demonstration, where he painted a picture then auctioned it off.

Photo Credit: Credit Dan Neiditch

Tickets were donated by Stephen Colbert and Trevor Noah to be auctioned off by John Luke from the hit tv show Storage Wars.