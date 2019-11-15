Photo Credit: CHANEL

Luxury French fashion house CHANEL has opened the doors to its latest boutique: Worth Avenue, Palm Beach. The expansive, two-floor space conceived by New York-based modernist architect Peter Marino totals 13,260 feet in the historic high-end retail destination, with a large selection of ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry (both costume and fine), fragrance, beauty and eyewear, designed by Virginie Viard, CHANEL’s Fashion Collections Artistic Director.

Photo Credit: CHANEL

The boutique implements a neutral color palette of white, beige and black, while contemporary art and antique furniture enhances its interiors overall. The aesthetic marries the heritage of Mademoiselle Chanel’s taste, together with Peter Marino‘s keen modern eye for design. Custom pieces like a ceramic table and suede dining chairs were exclusively designed for the boutique by Marino.

Photo Credit: CHANEL

The first floor reflects Gabrielle Chanel’s recognizable apartment setting at 31 rue Cambon in Paris, housing handbags, accessories, eyewear, watches and fine jewelry, including the Coco Crush, Camélia, Comète and Plume collections. The shoe salon is also located on this ground floor, touting the new patent two-tone pumps from the Cruise collection, and boldly colored sandals. Further into the first floor, there are three Ready-to-Wear salons with gorgeous antique furnishings mixed together with modern design notes, such as mid-century Theo Roth chairs with a contemporary André Dubreuil stone-top coffee table, or the combination of two Louis XV fauteuils from the mid-18th century and a 24k gold and plexiglass coffee table by Arman from 1969. Artworks by Agnès Martin, Fernando Daza and Georges Pelletier are also featured in three fitting rooms.

Photo Credit: CHANEL

A bronze-paneled elevator takes guests to the second floor to the VIP are and event space, featuring two Goossens chandeliers in gilt bronze, hanging over an oak dining table and beige suede chairs, drawing inspiration from furniture and décor pieces in Gabrielle Chanel’s apartment. A limestone fireplace made to resemble Louis XV style also has a customized painted linen and gold leaf screen by Peter Marino, as well as a décor piece in ceramic by Bruno Gambone and a bronze sculpture made by Antoine Poncet . Overall, it gives the sense of a high-end residential home with beautiful, luxury detailing.

Photo Credit: CHANEL

To mark the boutique’s debut, the 2019/2020 Cruise Ready-to-Wear collection is featured, as is Virginie Viard’s first collection for the House as Artistic Director of Fashion Collections, which were unveiled at the Grand Palais CHANEL show. All pieces showcased are perfect for the new boutique, combining the House’s timeless sophistication and vibrancy of its new Palm Beach home.

Photo Credit: CHANEL

CHANEL Palm Beach is located at 301 Worth Avenue, Palm Beach FL 33480. For more information, please click here or call the boutique directly at 561-655-1550.