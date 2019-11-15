Photo Credit: CHANEL
Luxury French fashion house CHANEL has opened the doors to its latest boutique: Worth Avenue, Palm Beach. The expansive, two-floor space conceived by New York-based modernist architect Peter Marino totals 13,260 feet in the historic high-end retail destination, with a large selection of ready-to-wear, handbags, shoes, jewelry (both costume and fine), fragrance, beauty and eyewear, designed by Virginie Viard, CHANEL’s Fashion Collections Artistic Director.
Photo Credit: CHANEL
The boutique implements a neutral color palette of white, beige and black, while contemporary art and antique furniture enhances its interiors overall. The aesthetic marries the heritage of Mademoiselle Chanel’s taste, together with Peter Marino‘s keen modern eye for design. Custom pieces like a ceramic table and suede dining chairs were exclusively designed for the boutique by Marino.
Photo Credit: CHANEL
The first floor reflects Gabrielle Chanel’s recognizable apartment setting at 31 rue Cambon in Paris, housing handbags, accessories, eyewear, watches and fine jewelry, including the Coco Crush, Camélia, Comète and Plume collections. The shoe salon is also located on this ground floor, touting the new patent two-tone pumps from the Cruise collection, and boldly colored sandals. Further into the first floor, there are three Ready-to-Wear salons with gorgeous antique furnishings mixed together with modern design notes, such as mid-century Theo Roth chairs with a contemporary André Dubreuil stone-top coffee table, or the combination of two Louis XV fauteuils from the mid-18th century and a 24k gold and plexiglass coffee table by Arman from 1969. Artworks by Agnès Martin, Fernando Daza and Georges Pelletier are also featured in three fitting rooms.
Photo Credit: CHANEL