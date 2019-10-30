From singers, songwriters, sound engineers and more—these women have dominated the Latin music industry for decades, responsible for many of the greatest hits that we know and love today. On November 6th, 2019, non-profit Foundation, Women in Music’s Miami chapter, invites Aymée Nuviola, Kany García, Maria Elisa Ayerbe, Olga Tañón, Paula Arenas and Techy Fatule for an interactive panel+ Q&A discussion to honor their successes and hear their personal stories about working on some of the most popular songs in the Latin Music Industry.

Cuba-native Aymée Nuviola won her first Latin Grammy for Best Tropical Fusion Album for “Como Anillo Al Dedo” in2018, and is nominated this year for Best Traditional Tropical Album for her latest project “A Journey Through Cuban Music,” where she leads fans on a journey through different genres and eras of Cuban music.

On her most memorable songwriting experience, she shares, “From the songs that I’ve written, the one that means the most to me is ‘Si Me Vas a Amar,’ because I dedicated it to my husband, Paulo Simeon. It’s the first time that I dedicated and wrote a song about someone who is true and important to me, because generally my songs are about other’s experiences mixed with fiction. In this song, I share my emotions fully in a direct and sincere manner. I believe this song will always be my favorite.”

Photo Credit: Kany Garcia

Kany García is a famed Puerto Rican singer and songwriter, credited with some of the most beloved Latin tracks and has been nominated for six Latin Grammy Awards and two Grammy Awards. In 2008, She won ‘Best Female Pop Vocal Album’ for Cualquier Día and ‘Best New Artist’, and this year she is once again nominated for “Song of the Year,” “Singer-Songwriter Album,” and “Best Short Form Music Video”.

Photo Credit: Andrés Franco

Maria Elisa Ayerbe is a renowned audio engineer. Throughout her career, she’s worked on GRAMMY and Latin Grammy-nominated albums and has been part of the production of award-winning artists such as Ricky Martin, Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez, Il Divo, Diego Torres, Fonseca, Laura Pausini, Mau y Ricky Montaner, Paula Arenas, Brika, Juan Pablo Vega, Mariana Vega and many others.

On her most memorable recording experience, she reflects, “One of the most amazing experiences I’ve had as a recording engineer, producer and songwriter happened a month ago (October 2019) while writing songs for Natti Natasha at the She Is The Music – ASCAP’s songcamp. It was three magical days where seven ladies created the most beautiful, empowering and amazingly produced songs. Most of us did not know each other from before, but after the songcamp was over, we became sisters for life. The music creation process was 100-percent organic. It never felt forced, and each one of us complemented the other’s talent. We talked to Natti about what she wanted for the songs, we read the story of her life and felt inspired by her power as an artist. That’s what the songs talk about—women’s empowerment, love, and living life to the fullest. Hopefully those songs will get recorded and the audience can appreciate a little bit of the heart and soul we left in them!”

Photo Credit: Olga Tañon

Olga Tañon is a Puerto Rican, two-time GRAMMY award, three-time Latin Grammy Award and 29-time Premio Lo Nuestro award-winning singer, with over two decades of creating some of the most iconic songs in the industry.

Photo Credit: Paula Arenas

Paula Arenas is a Colombian pop singer and songwriter, who served as the opening act during Alejandro Sanz and Andres Cepeda’s tour. In 2017, she nominated for ‘Best New Artist’ in the Latin Grammy Awards, and this year is nominated for “Album of the Year,” “Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album,” and “Best Pop Song”.

On her most memorable song, she shares, “’Ahora Soy Libre’ is a very special song to me and it has impacted me the most because it forced me to express my inner demons including my insecurities, and all of my fears and anguish that I felt. I wanted to create a song liberating myself from those ideas, friends, family or people that weren’t good for me. Above all, it was an idea that I wanted to remove from my mind and it’s a song that helped me “be free” of all those weird ideas that wouldn’t generate positivity in my life, and it’s a song that marks a new beginning in my life—the start of this album—and how I wanted my life to be in the future.”

Photo Credit: Techy

Boasting over half a million followers on Instagram, Dominican Republic-born Techy Fatule is a singer, songwriter and actress with years of experience in the entertainment industry. She’s opened concerts for Juan Luis Guerra, Juanes, HA-ASH, Ednita Nazario, played with Kanny Garcia and more.

This special event will take place at 7:30 p.m. at Gibson Showroom in Wynwood, located at 180 NE 39th St., Miami, FL. Both members and non-members are invited to join in on the informative discussion honoring these female powerhouses, by purchasing an event ticket here.