Athletic clothing and accessories company lululemon has partnered with bold fashion line Roksanda for an exclusive “street-to-sweat wear” line, which focuses on the transitional woman who makes her way from running errands to the gym and everything in between. The styles incorporate some of Roksanda’s eye-catching color combinations that it is best known for, together with lululemon’s signature silhouettes, designed to be mixed, matched and layered.

The collection has 17 pieces with stunning color ways, such as hibiscus, violet, sienna and rich midnight. The fabrics are flexible and moisture-resistant—true to lululemon form—while reflective finishes and packable features make them appropriate for varied temperatures and environments, athletic or otherwise. The customizable Inner Expanse Infinity Coat is certainly the highlight of the fall capsule, which can be worn as a coat, puffer jacket or light trench.

Photo Credit: lululemon

“The designs are carefully created to complement every element of a woman’s lifestyle,” began Roksanda Ilinčić. “It was important to me that each piece feels natural to wear at any point in the day.”

Photo Credit: lululemon

The first drop for this exclusive collaboration launched today; the second will hit in January of next year. Shop the collection at the brand’s website by clicking here, or in select lululemon stores and luxury retailers.