Louis Vuitton shut down Paris Fashion Week and stunned for its latest Spring-Summer 2020 show. Taking place at the Cour Carrée of the Louvre, Nicolas Ghesquière married the House’s heritage with his forward-looking vision—as he always so seamlessly does—this time, paying homage to the French Belle Époque era.

Elements of Art Nouveau were incorporated into his designs, while the artist Sophie appeared onscreen behind the runway, playing a long-form version specially made for Louis Vuitton of “It’s Okay to Cry.” The minimalist-style set design allowed for the collection to really shine and included 100% PEFC-certified maritime pine wood from the Landes region, sourced entirely of sustainably managed forests in France. All of the wood used will be recycled and reused in conjunction with ArtStock—an organization dedicated to recycling and up-cycling reusable materials from artistic productions, with the goal of preserving the environment.

