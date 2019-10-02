Alfie Allen
Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Enjoy Stunning Louis Vuitton SS20 Show At The Louvre With Other A-Listers

Celebrities, Fashion, Haute Scene, News

Louis Vuitton SS20
The Finale

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton shut down Paris Fashion Week and stunned for its latest Spring-Summer 2020 show. Taking place at the Cour Carrée of the LouvreNicolas Ghesquière married the House’s heritage with his forward-looking vision—as he always so seamlessly does—this time, paying homage to the French Belle Époque era.

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 3

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 7

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 12

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Elements of Art Nouveau were incorporated into his designs, while the artist Sophie appeared onscreen behind the runway, playing a long-form version specially made for Louis Vuitton of “It’s Okay to Cry.” The minimalist-style set design allowed for the collection to really shine and included 100% PEFC-certified maritime pine wood from the Landes region, sourced entirely of sustainably managed forests in France. All of the wood used will be recycled and reused in conjunction with ArtStock—an organization dedicated to recycling and up-cycling reusable materials from artistic productions, with the goal of preserving the environment.

Louis Vuitton SS20
Set Design

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

VIPs and friends of the house who attended included Justin Timberlake and his wife Jessica Biel, who quickly shut down a senseless prank from Ukranian social media personality Vitalii Sediuk upon their arrival; Jennifer Connelly; Chloë Grace Moretz; Catherine Deneuve; Justin Theroux; Mark Ronson; Indya Moore; Alicia Vikander; Laura Harrier; Natalia Vodianova; Michael Burke and several more.

Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Mark Ronson
Jennifer Connelly, Alicia Vikander, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, Mark Ronson

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Mark Ronson, Natalia Vodianova, Antoine Arnault
Mark Ronson, Natalia Vodianova, Antoine Arnault

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Chloë Grace Moretz, Justin Theroux, Catherine Deneuve, Jennifer Connelly
Chloë Grace Moretz, Justin Theroux, Catherine Deneuve, Jennifer Connelly

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Indya Moore, Cody Fern
Indya Moore, Cody Fern

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Michael and Brigitte Burke
Michael and Brigitte Burke

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Scroll to see some of our favorite looks from the show, as well as a full video.

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 9

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 18

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 20

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 26

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 35

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 36

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton SS20
Look 47

Photo Credit: Louis Vuitton

 

 

