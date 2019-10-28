The FENDI Peekaboo is one of the most iconic shapes/styles in handbag history. To capture its various iterations, the House called upon influencers Aleali May, Paola Alberdi, Brittany Xavier and Annabelle Fleur, to lend their signature styles to “explore sunny Los Angeles where the Peekaboo shines.” The bags—from Mini Peekaboo to the Peekaboo Essentially—are highlighted with high-end leathers, hand-sewn Cuoio Romano Selleria and the bold interchangeable straps—a fun accessory with eye-catching colors, perfect to make a statement and for functionality. Scroll to see some highlight shots from the fun FENDI day!

Photo Credit: FENDI

