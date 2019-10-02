Alfie Allen
Dior Celebrates Diversity In New 2020 Cruise Campaign Designed By Maria Grazia Chiuri

Fashion, News

DIOR CRUISE 20

For its latest campaign featuring the Cruise 2020 collection by Maria Grazia Chiuri, Dior is inspired by diversity and savior-faire, as well as feminist philosopher Naomi Zack. Photographer and campaign Artistic Director Brigitte Niedermair captures models Ruth Bell, Adesuwa Aighewi and Ana Barbosa, celebrating their individual and union of femininity.

DIOR CRUISE 20Photo Credit: Dior

The strength in the Dior codes is prevalent in the Cruise 2020 collection and its campaign, as is the ode to African culture. Camouflage, wax and embroideries are seamlessly intertwined, while the baobab tree—a symbol of eternity—makes appearances in the imagery, reinstating the timelessness of the House.

DIOR CRUISE 20Photo Credit: Dior

 

