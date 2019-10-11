This weekend, be one of the first to experience high-end child-safety and juvenile company Cybex’ latest e-PRIAM stroller, combining two prominent facets that the company is best known for: revolutionary technology and unparalleled luxury. The unique e-PRIAM is lightweight and provides a smooth ride, both of which guests can experience on the state-of-the-art simulated test track that will be onsite. In addition, the first 100 guests to arrive and follow Cybex on Instagram, posting a photo or Instagram story with the hashtag #epriamroadtour will receive a special gift from the brand. The entire day will be filled with fun giveaways, the biggest being the lucky winner who will take home the grand prize of a brand new e-PRIAM stroller. So, make sure to RSVP by clicking here and show up on October 13th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Miami Design District Jungle Plaza, located at 3801 NE 1st Avenue, Miami FL 33137.

Photo Credit: CYBEX