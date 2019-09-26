Photo Credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced a VIP membership program for 2020 suite owners at the all-new Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Chargers LUX.

Chargers LUX will connect suite owners to the Los Angeles lifestyle through exclusive access to best-in-class hospitality, business and entertainment benefits year round. Membership includes access to social membership club Spring Place, The Private Suite at LAX (a new terminal designed for first and business class travelers seeking an even more streamlined, private experience) and a Digital Lifestyle Assistant powered by Velocity Black.

Premium sports packages are radically changing as fans increasingly seek unique experiences and deeper relationships with their teams. A first-of-its-kind membership program, Chargers LUX directly responds to this demand by offering members-only access to exclusive events and experiences. Chargers LUX will expand to include additional partners in the future as the organization continues to invest in premium experiences for its fans.

To celebrate the luxe new offering, the team threw a launch party hosted by team owner Dean Spanos at Spring Place in Beverly Hills on September 17th. VIP and celebrity attendees included Allison Janney, Camilla Belle, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Emmy nominee Stephen Root , Romy Rosemont, Rachael Harris, Chord Overstreet, and Christa B. Allen, among others. Former players including Shaun Phillips and Larry English (along with his wife Nicole Williams) were also in attendance. Music was by DJ Paul Oakenfold.