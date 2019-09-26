Alfie Allen
Celebrities
Emmy Nominee Alfie Allen On Life After “Game Of Thrones”
Tilman Fertitta
News
Tilman Fertitta On What It Takes To Build An Award-Winning Five-Diamond Hotel & How To Become A Billionaire
NICOLAS BERGGRUEN
News
Nicolas Berggruen: International Man Of Democracy (And Mystery)
INTERNATIONAL 3 18034_LG_XTINA_00110009_V2 LUKE GILFORD 2
Celebrities
The Evolution Of Christina Aguilera—Why Her Las Vegas Show, The Xperience, Is A Total Reflection Of Her Life
LVX
Fashion
Haute Living Gives You An Exclusive, Behind-The-Scenes Look Into Louis Vuitton X In Beverly Hills

L.A. Chargers Announce Chargers LUX, A New VIP Membership Program For Suite Owners

Haute Scene, News

Chargers LUX
Larry English and Shaun Phillips attend the Chargers LUX Launch Party at Spring Place

Photo Credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have announced a VIP membership program for 2020 suite owners at the all-new Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park in Chargers LUX.

Chargers LUX
Dean Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers owner, speaks at the Chargers LUX launch party

Photo Credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Los Angeles Chargers

Chargers LUX will connect suite owners to the Los Angeles lifestyle through exclusive access to best-in-class hospitality, business and entertainment benefits year round. Membership includes access to social membership club Spring Place, The Private Suite at LAX (a new terminal designed for first and business class travelers seeking an even more streamlined, private experience) and a Digital Lifestyle Assistant powered by Velocity Black.  

Chargers LUX
Stephen Root, Romy Rosemont, Allison Janney, Jazmyn Simon and Dule Hill pose with a model of the new SoFi Stadium

Photo Credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Los Angeles Chargers

Premium sports packages are radically changing as fans increasingly seek unique experiences and deeper relationships with their teams. A first-of-its-kind membership program, Chargers LUX directly responds to this demand by offering members-only access to exclusive events and experiences. Chargers LUX will expand to include additional partners in the future as the organization continues to invest in premium experiences for its fans.

Chargers LUX
Maia Shibutani, Camilla Belle, ZZ Ward and Chord Overstreet

Photo Credit: Casey Rodgers/Invision for Los Angeles Chargers

To celebrate the luxe new offering, the team threw a launch party hosted by team owner Dean Spanos at Spring Place in Beverly Hills on September 17th. VIP and celebrity attendees included Allison Janney, Camilla Belle, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Emmy nominee Stephen Root , Romy Rosemont, Rachael Harris, Chord Overstreet, and Christa B. Allen, among others. Former players including Shaun Phillips and Larry English (along with his wife Nicole Williamswere also in attendance. Music was by DJ Paul Oakenfold.  

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Celebrities
September 26, 2019
Nick Leventis On His Decision For Early Retirement
By Colin Daniels
League of Legends
Fashion
September 26, 2019
Louis Vuitton To Design Trophy Case For League Of Legends Online E-Sports Game
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Moxy
City Guide
September 26, 2019
Moxy East Village Opens And Embraces Rebellious Spirit Of Historic Neighborhood
By Natasha Bazika
Jean-François Sberro, Evander Holyfield, Chef Daniel Boulud, Daniel Neiditch and Kamal Hotchandani
Haute Cuisine
September 25, 2019
Inside Haute Living’s Cover Launch Honoring Daniel Boulud With Hublot
By Paige Mastrandrea
CVR1_NICOLAS BERGGRUEN _LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_FRENCH MONTANA_NY

New York

EVA LONGORIA COVER_MIA

Miami

Loader