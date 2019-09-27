FENDI and Nicki Minaj continue to tease us with bits and pieces of their epic collaboration campaign for #FendiPrintsOn…and we can barely wait any longer for it! The luxury Italian fashion house has been pushing the boundaries in its recent designs, and who better to partner with in an effort to continue that than the self-proclaimed “Barbie” herself? So here’s what we know, based on the photos we’ve seen so far.

1. There’s going to be a lot of pink.

True to her Barbie form, it seems that the collection will have a lot of pink—a color that Nicki has worn a lot of in the past in her music videos—like in her hit songs Super Bass and in Side to Side with Ariana Grande—and on the red carpet (or at least to red carpet-like events), such as this year’s Met Gala, where she wore a show-stopping baby pink Prabal Gurung, ballerina-inspired gown. She’s even touted pink hair on several occasions.

Photo Credit: instagram.com/nickiminaj

2. There’s going to be a lot of form-fitting pieces.

Nicki has never been one to shy away from the spotlight or from embracing her fashion moments, so she’s definitely not going to be one to hide behind excess fabric. The campaign teasers have showcased pieces that show off (and show out) Nicki’s gorgeous and feminine physique, in figure-hugging dresses, skirts, tops and bodysuits (with the exception of a few accent pieces).

Photo Credit: instagram.com/nickiminaj

3. There will be some silver-hued moments to accent the bold pink.

The eye-catching fuchsia-like hue is balanced out nicely with a striking metallic silver, which can also be worn alone for a statement in itself, or together with the pink color, for an extra bold statement. The silver is actually very pretty and seems to have a bit of a reflective quality, elevating its aesthetic even further.

Photo Credit: instagram.com/nickiminaj

4. There will be some real statement-making pieces.

Well, the whole collection is kind of statement-making in itself. But there will be some real standout pieces, like the below hoodie, embellished with the rap superstar’s face. So, you can opt for one of these types of pieces, versus an entire look.

Photo Credit: instagram.com/nickiminaj

5. #FendiPrintsOn will bring out your inner bada**.

You know Nicki Minaj wouldn’t wear anything that didn’t embrace her bada** self—and that certainly translated into the collection, from what we’ve seen so far. In fact, every single image portrays Nicki like the boss that she is, and each of the pieces will surely make you feel the same.

Photo Credit: instagram.com/nickiminaj

The capsule collection will drop on the FENDI website on October 14th and the following select FENDI boutiques on October 16th: Beverly Hills Rodeo, Miami Design District, New York Madison, New York Soho, Atlanta Lenox, Houston Galleria, Crystals Las Vegas, Mexico City Pedregal Artz and Toronto Yorkdale.