Maxime Plescia-Büchi Tattoos Guests At His New Studio For Big Bang Sang Bleu II Launch With Hublot

Celebrities, Haute Scene, Haute Time, News

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

sang bleu hublot
Big Bang Sang Bleu II on Maxime Plescia-Büchi as he tattoos

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Hublot released the new Big Bang Sang Bleu II with brand ambassador and renowned tattoo artist Maxime Plescia-Büchi at his new tattoo studio in Los Angeles, aligning with the brand’s Hublot Loves Art initiative. The Sang Bleu founder also performed live tattoos on select guests, after he took them on a private tour of the expansive space.

sang bleu hublot
Jean-François Sberro and Maxime Plescia-Büchi

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Guests enjoyed champagne and hors d’oeuvres with Plescia-Büchi, as well as Gene’s Liquor spinning on the studio’s rooftop lounge, with unbeatable views of the City of Angels. They were also able to peruse and interact with the new collection of Hublot Big Bang Sang Bleu watches with Hublot President Jean-François Sberro, before making their way to Chateau Hanare, located in the one of the most iconic properties in Los Angeles, Chateau Marmont, for a private Japanese dining experience.

sang bleu hublot
Chateau Hanare setup

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

sang bleu hublot
Chateau Hanare setup

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

sang bleu hublot
Chateau Hanare atmosphere

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

sang bleu hublot
Seth Semilof and Jean-François Sberro

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

“Thanks to Maxime Plescia-Büchi and Sang Bleu, the art of tattooing has evolved to reach new heights,” began Ricardo Guadalupe, CEO of Hublot. “For this second collaboration, we wanted to reflect on this development by extending the motif across the case and hands. Each of these illustrates the graphic style of this illustrious tattoo artist.”

In celebration of another prominent Hublot initiative—”Art of Fusion”—the partnership between Plescia-Büchi and the Swiss watchmaker also marks its seamless “fusing” together of seemingly different worlds, while elevating the spaces individually and in their union. Both are pioneers in their respective fields and continue to push the envelope within the industries as a whole.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

“Geometry is the universal expression of an abstracted and systemized ‘weltanschauung,” began Plescia-Büchi. “It carries value, ideas and messages through time and space, and thus unifies humankind in itself as an ultimate manifestation of the human mind.”

sang bleu hublot
Maxime Plescia-Büchi and artist Crime By Design

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

sang bleu hublot
Artist Crime by Design and singer/songwriter Omarion

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

The Big Bang Sang Bleu II is an ambitious and disruptive creation, bringing forward the angles and edges that Plescia-Büchi is so well-known for in his tattoo designs. “The motif spans the case, cutting into its hexagonal bezel and carving into the sapphire crystal, juxtaposed against the hands with their geometric lines, and molded onto the interchangeable bracelet,” per the brand. The semi-transparent dial allows for the wearer to view the signature Unico movement—a sight in itself—in a 45mm case. The HUB1240 Unico manufacture self-winding chronograph movement lies inside the case, oscillating at a frequency of 28,800 vibrations per hour, for 72 hours. 200 titanium versions and 100 King Gold versions will be released for sale.  

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

For more information, please visit the brand’s website by clicking here.

Photo Credit: Omar Vega

