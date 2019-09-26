Alfie Allen
Louis Vuitton To Design Trophy Case For League Of Legends Online E-Sports Game

Fashion, News, Sports, Technology

Though technology and fashion have always gone hand-in-hand, they haven’t come together quite like this before. Louis Vuitton and Riot Games have announced that the iconic French fashion house and the American e-sports organization will collaborate on a one-of-a-kind Trophy Travel Case to hold the coveted Summoner’s Cup.

League of LegendsPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

The Summoner’s Cup is the trophy presented to the world champions of League of Legends, and is said to be the most distinguished accolade in the world of e-sports. Louis Vuitton will create a bespoke trunk for the trophy, marrying the House’s savoir-faire and the League of Legend’s high technology-driven world.

“The League of Legends World Championship is not only the climax of the tournament,” began Michael Burke, Chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton. “It’s where the world of sports and entertainment come together in celebration of new legends to be born. Louis Vuitton has long been associated with the world’s most coveted trophies, and where we are today, alongside the Summoner’s Cup. We are thrilled to be part of such an iconic event.

League of Legends—now 10 years old—is an online multiplayer game that has dominated in the world of e-sports; it is now the most-played PC game across the globe. The League of Legends World Championship brings together the world’s best players and teams in Berlin on October 2nd. Those who perform best will continue on to Madrid for the quarterfinals and semifinals on October 26th, and will climax in Paris on November 10th with the finals.

League of LegendsPhoto Credit: Louis Vuitton

“We are honored to have Louis Vuitton as an official partner with designs to impact the look, feel and prestige of our most prominent League of Legends event,” began Naz Aletaha, Head of Global E-Sports Partnerships at Riot Games. “This is a historic partnership that speaks to the impact Riot Games and League of Legends has had on the industry over the past nine e-sports seasons. We welcome the LV brand to our sport and we are eager to share the entire scope of the partnership in the months ahead, in particular on November 10th when the Summoner’s Cup is awarded in Paris.”

Louis Vuitton will also design exclusive champion skins and a capsule collection of clothing, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

