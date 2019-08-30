The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) and its founder, Michael Milken, hosted the Annual Gala in the Hamptons, which took place at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, New York. It celebrated over $788 million raised in the past 25 years toward prostate cancer research and supported the 15th Annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament. Guests enjoyed a fun evening of cocktails, mingling, entertainment and dinner, all while continuing to support and fund life-changing and groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research. Notable attendees included Michael Milken, Stewart Rahr, Kevin McCarthy, Patrice Motsepe, David and Sybil Yurman, Rob Citrone, Cliff and Barbara Sobel, Kamal Hotchandani and Deyvanshi Masrani, Leon and Leesa Wagner, and many more.

The event began in a fun but informative fashion, with Mr. Milken asking the audience questions pertaining to a variety of topics that were covered through the weekend, which brought the crowd’s fun and competitive nature out. He later welcomed PCF’s President and Chief Executive Officer to the stage, Dr. Jonathan W. Simons, who discussed the progress made through the Foundation’s incredible research; later on, Immunologist and Nobel laureate, Dr. James P. Allison also made his way to the stage, to discuss his first-hand experience in the field and even entertained the crowd with an impressive harmonica performance.

While guests enjoyed a delicious dinner—which included Beneforté super broccoli—Mr. Milken asked the audience to dig deep to donate funds toward the next generation of young talent making discoveries in the field of cancer research, who would be trained under Dr. Pam Sharma. It did not take much time for the audience’s generosity to surface, with members swiftly opening their hearts (and wallets), like Patrick Motsepe and Stewart Rahr; the incredibly philanthropic Mr. Rahr immediately offered a whopping $500,000.

To end the beautiful evening, attendees enjoyed an unbelievable performance by Grammy award winning musician Bryan Adams, who played some of his top hits like “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” and “Summer of ’69.” All of the guests came together to dance the night away, sipping their drinks and basking in the gorgeous Hamptons summer evening of fun and philanthropy.

