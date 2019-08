Photo Credit: Dior

Following the success of its other locations, Dior Café has opened its latest location at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. Situated directly next to the existing Dior Boutique, the location will offer seated table service and a small menu of coffees, teas, juices, fruits and pastries, in keeping with Monsieur Christian Dior’s love for entertaining.

Photo Credit: Dior

