On The Scene At The 2019 Hamptons Cup Presented By Cartier

This past Sunday, hundreds of chic Hamptonites attended the 2019 Hamptons Cup presented by Cartier at the Equuleus Polo Club in Water Mill.

The event raised more than $500,000 for Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting force, with one hundred percent of ticket sales going towards helping low-income New Yorkers.

The match between Team NetJets and Team Guggenheim featured international polo star Nacho Figueras, with Team NetJets winning the Hamptons Cup.

Renowned players from around the world, including Juan Pepa and Joe DiMenna joined Figueras on the field again this year. Other notables such as Peke Gonzalez, Magoo Laprida, Martin Pepa, Michael Carrazza, Stefano Natella, Ali Natella, Mariano Gonzalez and the match was umpired by Hugo Tagliafero, along with 12-year-old Luca Natella, a rising national polo star.

Co-chairs for the event included: Mercedes & Matthew Abramo, Maggie & Reed Cordish, Diana & Joe DiMenna, David Einhorn, Lise & Michael Evans, Tom Barrack, Delfina Blaquier & Nacho Figueras, Amanda & Glenn Fuhrman, Jonathan M Harris, Neil Hirsch, Breanna and John Khoury, Navab Family, and Sarahmay & Larry Robbins. Vice chairs for the event are Michael Carrazza, James Davies, Rohit & Vinnie Kumar, David Lawrence, Alainn & Stefano Natella, Laura & Brent Nicklas, Manuel Maximino, KBW & The McCaffery Family, Martin Pepa & Paige Allardice Pepa, and Juana & Juan Pepa. The Benefit Committee included: Victoria Weld Bergstrom & Craig Bergstrom, Kathleen Flock, Chandra & Jimmie Johnson, Sonia & Paul T. Jones II, Simone & David Levinson, Kim & Greg Lippmann. The event was presented by title sponsor Cartier, along with team sponsors, Guggenheim and NetJets.

Attendees included Christie Brinkley and children Jack and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Gucci Westman, Nina Adgal and Jeff Gordon.

