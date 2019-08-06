domaine anderson
News
Winemaker Darrin Low Gives Us An Exclusive Look Into Domaine Anderson’s Wines & How To Pick The Perfect Pinot
louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Julian Edelman
News
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
Sterling Shepard
Cover Story
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley
Cover Story
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

On The Scene At The 2019 Hamptons Cup Presented By Cartier

Haute Scene, News

2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Nacho Figueras

Photo Credit: BFA

This past Sunday, hundreds of chic Hamptonites attended the 2019 Hamptons Cup presented by Cartier at the Equuleus Polo Club in Water Mill.

2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Christie Brinkley, Jack Brinkley-Cook

Photo Credit: BFA

The event raised more than $500,000 for Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting force, with one hundred percent of ticket sales going towards helping low-income New Yorkers.

2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Gucci Westman and Delfina Blaquier

Photo Credit: BFA

The match between Team NetJets and Team Guggenheim featured international polo star Nacho Figueras, with Team NetJets winning the Hamptons Cup.

2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Ingrid Vandebosch and Jeff Gordon

Photo Credit: BFA

Renowned players from around the world, including Juan Pepa and Joe DiMenna joined Figueras on the field again this year. Other notables such as Peke Gonzalez, Magoo Laprida, Martin Pepa, Michael Carrazza, Stefano Natella, Ali Natella, Mariano Gonzalez and the match was umpired by Hugo Tagliafero, along with 12-year-old Luca Natella, a rising national polo star.

2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Christie Brinkley

Photo Credit: BFA

Co-chairs for the event included: Mercedes & Matthew Abramo, Maggie & Reed Cordish, Diana & Joe DiMenna, David Einhorn, Lise & Michael Evans, Tom Barrack, Delfina Blaquier & Nacho Figueras, Amanda & Glenn Fuhrman, Jonathan M Harris, Neil Hirsch, Breanna and John Khoury, Navab Family, and Sarahmay & Larry Robbins. Vice chairs for the event are Michael Carrazza, James Davies, Rohit & Vinnie Kumar, David Lawrence, Alainn & Stefano Natella, Laura & Brent Nicklas, Manuel Maximino, KBW & The McCaffery Family, Martin Pepa & Paige Allardice Pepa, and Juana & Juan Pepa. The Benefit Committee included: Victoria Weld Bergstrom & Craig Bergstrom, Kathleen Flock, Chandra & Jimmie Johnson, Sonia & Paul T. Jones II, Simone & David Levinson, Kim & Greg Lippmann. The event was presented by title sponsor Cartier, along with team sponsors, Guggenheim and NetJets.

2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Jack Brinkley-Cook and Nina Agdal

Photo Credit: BFA

Attendees included Christie Brinkley and children Jack and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Gucci Westman, Nina Adgal and Jeff Gordon.

2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
On the field at the Hamptons Polo Cup

Photo Credit: BFA

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
MILA
City Guide
August 6, 2019
“MediterrAsian” Restaurant, MILA, Set To Open On Miami’s Lincoln Road Fall 2019
By Paige Mastrandrea
2019 Hamptons Polo Cup
Haute Scene
August 6, 2019
On The Scene At The 2019 Hamptons Cup Presented By Cartier
By Laura Schreffler
Graham McTavish
Celebrities
August 6, 2019
Graham McTavish On Wreaking Havoc On “Lucifer” & The Apocalyptic End Of “Preacher”
By Laura Schreffler
resort
News
August 6, 2019
5 Spectacular Ways To Arrive At A Resort In Style
By Natasha Bazika
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

COVER_GREG NORMAN_MIA

Miami

Loader