The House of Dior debuted its new exhibition, entitled “Miss Dior: Love ‘N’ Roses” at the MOCA—Museum of Contemporary Art—in Shanghai, China, for a private preview for select VIP guests, which included brand ambassador and newly selected actress playing Thor in the Marvel franchise, Natalie Portman. The immersive exhibition showcased gorgeous imagery and dresses, “presenting the couture soul and creative force of Dior’s first-born fragrance, ‘Miss Dior,'” according to the brand. Dior Perfumer/Creator François Demachy also attended, among others. For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here, and for more high-end beauty content, please visit our sister site, Haute Beauty, by clicking here.

