louis vuitton
News
Haute Living’s Exclusive Fashion Editorial With Louis Vuitton’s SS19 Men’s Collection By Virgil Abloh Starring Nasir Dean
Julian Edelman
News
Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman Is Red (+ White + Blue) Hot And Hungrier Than Ever
beyonce
News
Top-Earning Celebrities Of 2019: Find Out Who Was The Biggest Earner On The Forbes List With $185 Mil
Sterling Shepard
Cover Story
Beyond His $41 Million Contract Extension How NY Giants Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard Is Living The Dream
Todd Gurley
Cover Story
Todd Gurley Is Laid-Back, Relaxed & Loving That L.A. Life

Natalie Portman Attends “Miss Dior: Love ‘N’ Roses” Exhibition At MOCA Museum In Shanghai

Celebrities, Haute Beauty, Haute Scene, News, Travel

miss dior
François Demachy, Natalie Portman & Claude Martinez

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Christian Dior Parfums

The House of Dior debuted its new exhibition, entitled “Miss Dior: Love ‘N’ Roses” at the MOCA—Museum of Contemporary Art—in Shanghai, China, for a private preview for select VIP guests, which included brand ambassador and newly selected actress playing Thor in the Marvel franchise, Natalie Portman. The immersive exhibition showcased gorgeous imagery and dresses, “presenting the couture soul and creative force of Dior’s first-born fragrance, ‘Miss Dior,'” according to the brand. Dior Perfumer/Creator François Demachy also attended, among others. For more information, please visit the House’s website by clicking here, and for more high-end beauty content, please visit our sister site, Haute Beauty, by clicking here.

Miss Dior
Natalie Portman

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Parfums Christian Dior)

Miss Dior

Photo Credit: Yang Zikun for Christian Dior Parfums

Miss DiorPhoto Credit: Yang Zikun for Christian Dior Parfums Photo Credit: Yang Zikun for Christian Dior Parfums

PREVIOUS POST
NEXT POST
Drunk Elephant
Haute Beauty
July 24, 2019
Meet The Woman Behind Cult Beauty Line Drunk Elephant And See What She Has Up Her Sleeve Next
By Laura Schreffler
Miss Dior
Celebrities
July 24, 2019
Natalie Portman Attends “Miss Dior: Love ‘N’ Roses” Exhibition At MOCA Museum In Shanghai
By Deyvanshi Masrani
Chanel Iman, Jojo Anavim, Sterling Shepard and Seth Semilof
Celebrities
July 23, 2019
Haute Living Celebrates Sterling Shepard At Brooklyn Chop House With LOUIS XIII
By Paige Mastrandrea
restaurants
City Guide
July 23, 2019
A Survival Guide To New York Restaurant Week Summer 2019
By Natasha Bazika
COVER_TODD GURLEY_LA

Los Angeles

CVR1_STERLING SHEPARD_NY

New York

COVER_GREG NORMAN_MIA

Miami

Loader