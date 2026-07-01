Summer naturally shifts your pace. Days feel more relaxed, plans become more spontaneous, and routines tend to loosen up. It’s less about getting everything right and more about feeling comfortable, having fun, and settling into what works for you.

That mindset carries into wellness, too. In summer, the habits that tend to last are often the ones that feel simple, natural, and easy to enjoy.

Movement That Feels Like Part of Your Day

More people are starting to view strength training less as a pursuit of intensity or aesthetics and more as a way to support mobility, joint health, and everyday strength.

At the same time, lower-impact movement continues to grow in appeal. Alongside yoga and Pilates, swimming has become a popular option because it combines cardio, resistance, and recovery without placing added stress on the body. In summer, it’s also one of the few forms of exercise that feels genuinely refreshing.

For days at home, simplicity still matters. Equipment from Nike Strength can make it easier to fit in short, effective workouts without needing a complicated routine or a lot of time.

That same sense of ease often carries into what you wear, too.

Wearing What Makes You Feel Comfortable and Confident

When movement feels more fluid in summer, what you wear has to keep up. Swimwear today is less about appearance alone and more about comfort, support, and ease throughout the day.

That’s where more functional styles come in. Brands like Jolyn are designed with activity in mind, whether you’re swimming, surfing, or spending long hours by the water. Supportive fits and added coverage can make it easier to move comfortably without constant adjusting.

For a more playful approach, vintage-inspired silhouettes and bold prints offer a different kind of summer style. Brands like Unique Vintage lean into retro designs and nostalgic patterns, including collections like their Disney Swim Collection.

The Glow That Brings Everything Together

Summer light tends to make you notice your skin a little more. Even healthy skin can sometimes look flat, which is why many people turn to sunless tanning for a subtle, more refreshed glow.

Brands like Nuda Sunless combine gradual color with hydrating ingredients to help skin look more even, natural, and cared for over time. Products like their Tancycling Set are designed to exfoliate, hydrate, and build gradual color in one routine, helping the glow look more even and natural over time.

Eating in a Way That Supports Your Energy

Summer eating is often more relaxed, which makes having a few reliable staples even more important. In many cases, feeling your best comes down to knowing what’s in the products you use.

That’s why ingredient transparency matters. With so many protein powders on the market, simpler formulations can make a difference. Brands like Levels focus on minimal, easy-to-understand ingredients, making it clearer what you’re adding to your routine.

Whether blended into a smoothie or used for a quick breakfast, it’s an easy way to support your energy without adding extra effort.

Letting Summer Feel Like Summer

The things that make you feel good in summer are often the simplest: moving in ways that feel natural, wearing what feels comfortable, and keeping your routine easy and manageable.

It can be as simple as caring for your skin in a way that enhances it rather than covers it, or building habits that fit into your day without taking it over.

Summer doesn’t ask for perfect structure. It just asks that you enjoy it.

Disclaimer: Written in partnership with APG.