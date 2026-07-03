Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has marked the United States’ 250th anniversary with a trio of one of one Bespoke commissions that celebrate the enduring relationship between British craftsmanship and American heritage. Unveiled during an exclusive reception at the Residence of His Majesty’s Ambassador to the United States in Washington, D.C., the collection highlights the marque’s deep connection with its largest global market while showcasing the limitless possibilities of its Bespoke program.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Created exclusively for American clients, the three commissions reinterpret the colors of the Stars and Stripes through the distinctive design language that defines Rolls-Royce. Each motor car tells a different story, reflecting the values, history, and optimism that have shaped the United States over the past 250 years while demonstrating the extraordinary level of personalization available through the luxury automaker’s Bespoke division.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Leading the collection is the Bohemian Red Cullinan, inspired by America’s strength, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The rich exterior color pays tribute to the determination and ambition that have driven generations of innovators, while the Cullinan’s commanding presence reflects the confidence associated with the nation’s remarkable journey.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

The English White Phantom embraces a more understated expression of luxury, drawing inspiration from America’s founding ideals and its enduring pursuit of excellence. As Rolls-Royce’s flagship sedan, the Phantom has long represented timeless elegance, making it an appropriate canvas for a commission celebrating history, leadership, and enduring sophistication.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Completing the trio is the Iguazu Blue Ghost, a commission that symbolizes innovation, optimism, and limitless possibilities. The choice of blue reflects the forward looking spirit that continues to define American achievement, while the Ghost’s minimalist luxury perfectly complements a design centered on modern refinement.

Every commission was meticulously handcrafted at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, where designers, engineers, and artisans collaborated to transform each vehicle into a singular expression of craftsmanship. The unveiling served as a reminder that Bespoke remains at the heart of Rolls-Royce, allowing clients to commission automobiles that reflect personal stories rather than simply selecting factory specifications.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

The celebration also underscored the significance of North America to the Rolls-Royce brand. The United States continues to be the company’s largest market worldwide, accounting for more Bespoke commissions than any other region. That relationship has grown even stronger with the opening of Private Office New York, an exclusive design studio where clients work directly with Rolls-Royce designers to create highly personalized motor cars tailored to their individual tastes and lifestyles.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce’s history in America extends back more than a century. The United States remains the only country outside England to have manufactured Rolls-Royce motor cars, with the historic Springfield, Massachusetts facility producing vehicles for American customers during the early twentieth century. That shared heritage continues to influence the marque’s relationship with its American clientele, many of whom have become some of the world’s most ambitious Bespoke collectors.

Rather than simply commemorating a historic milestone, these three commissions reflect the evolution of luxury itself. They demonstrate how bespoke craftsmanship can transform an automobile into a personal work of art while celebrating the cultural ties between two nations that continue to value innovation, excellence, and timeless design. As Rolls-Royce looks toward the future, America’s 250th anniversary provides an appropriate moment to recognize a partnership that has helped shape the brand’s global success for generations.