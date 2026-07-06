Photo Credit: Courtesy of PARAISO

After years of establishing itself as one of the defining platforms for swimwear and resort fashion in Miami, PARAISO is taking its next step onto the international stage. The organization has announced a new partnership with Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF), introducing the PARAISO European Market Entry Program, an initiative created to help a select group of swimwear and resort wear brands connect with buyers and retailers across Scandinavia and Northern Europe.

The move signals a natural evolution for PARAISO, whose influence has grown well beyond Miami Swim Week. While the event has long attracted designers, retailers, editors, and industry insiders from around the world, this new partnership gives participating brands the chance to build relationships in a region known for its appreciation of thoughtful design, quality craftsmanship, and contemporary fashion.

Rather than creating another traditional trade show booth, PARAISO is taking a more curated approach. Brands selected for the program will exhibit together in an open, gallery inspired space at CIFF, creating an environment that encourages conversation instead of simply displaying products. The concept is intended to feel welcoming and carefully considered, allowing buyers to spend time discovering collections while learning the stories behind the brands.

For labels looking to expand internationally, those conversations can often be just as valuable as the products themselves. Breaking into a new market is rarely about showing a collection for a few days. It is about meeting the right people, understanding regional demand, and building relationships that continue long after the event has ended. That is exactly what PARAISO hopes to achieve with its European Market Entry Program.

The initiative has been designed to introduce participating brands to buyers, retailers, media professionals, and fashion leaders throughout Scandinavia, Northern Europe, and other international markets that attend CIFF. Instead of trying to appeal to everyone at once, the program focuses on creating meaningful introductions that can develop into long term retail partnerships and business opportunities.

Northern Europe has become an increasingly attractive destination for premium fashion brands. Consumers across the region are known for embracing timeless design, functional luxury, and products that balance style with quality. Those values align naturally with many of today’s independent swimwear and resort wear labels, particularly brands that emphasize craftsmanship, responsible production, and distinctive design.

The partnership with CIFF gives those brands access to one of Europe’s most respected fashion trade events at a time when international growth has become an important priority for many businesses. As fashion companies continue to diversify beyond their home markets, opportunities that offer genuine face to face engagement remain incredibly valuable despite the rise of digital commerce.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of PARAISO

For PARAISO, this expansion represents more than geographic growth. It reflects the organization’s broader ambition to become a year round platform that helps brands succeed globally, not just during Miami Swim Week. Over the years, PARAISO has built a reputation for bringing together fashion, creativity, and business in one destination. Extending that mission into Europe allows the organization to support designers as they navigate new markets and connect with influential industry professionals.

The collaboration also highlights the increasing importance of curated experiences within the fashion industry. Buyers today are often looking for brands that feel authentic and distinctive rather than simply discovering the largest number of exhibitors. By carefully selecting the participating labels and presenting them in a shared environment, PARAISO aims to create an experience that feels more personal and productive for everyone involved.

As the global resort wear market continues to evolve, partnerships like this demonstrate how fashion platforms are adapting alongside the brands they represent. Success is no longer measured only by runway shows or product launches. It is increasingly defined by the strength of the relationships built between designers, retailers, and industry leaders across international markets.

With its new European Market Entry Program, PARAISO is creating exactly that kind of opportunity. By joining forces with CIFF, it is opening the door for swimwear and resort wear brands to introduce their collections to a new audience, establish valuable business connections, and build a lasting presence in one of Europe’s most influential fashion regions. It marks an exciting new chapter for PARAISO and for the brands ready to take their next step beyond familiar shores.