Lilly’s Introduces IZA, a New Japanese Dining Destination in Saint Tropez

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IZA

Lilly’s is expanding its presence on the French Riviera with the launch of IZA, an ambitious new restaurant that brings contemporary Japanese dining to the heart of Saint Tropez. Opening on the town’s iconic waterfront, IZA is more than another luxury restaurant. It is a carefully curated destination where exceptional cuisine, striking interiors, world class cocktails, and vibrant nightlife come together to create one of the most anticipated hospitality openings of the summer.

The debut follows Lilly’s successful takeovers of prestigious venues including the Fairmont Monte Carlo during the Formula 1 Grand Prix and Pavillon Ledoyen throughout Paris Fashion Week. Those high profile activations established Lilly’s as a hospitality brand known for creating immersive experiences that blend gastronomy, entertainment, and culture. With IZA, the brand is giving that concept a permanent home in one of Europe’s most glamorous coastal destinations.

Positioned directly on Saint Tropez’s famous port, IZA seamlessly connects with Lilly’s Club through an expansive waterfront terrace. Guests can begin the evening with sunset drinks overlooking the marina, move into dinner, and continue into an energetic late night atmosphere without ever leaving the venue. The fluid transition between dining and nightlife reflects the growing demand for hospitality experiences that extend beyond a traditional restaurant setting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IZA

Lilly’s co founders Adam Demarle and Hugo Dutheil envisioned IZA as a modern interpretation of Japanese hospitality rather than a conventional fine dining concept. Inspired by the welcoming atmosphere of an izakaya, the bold flavors of a Japanese steakhouse, and the precision associated with Michelin level cuisine, the restaurant focuses on creating memorable shared experiences while maintaining the lively spirit that has become central to the Lilly’s identity.

A major highlight of the opening is the appointment of Chef Takuya Watanabe to oversee the culinary program. Watanabe recently earned a second Michelin star for his omakase experience at Cheval Blanc Paris, and his approach at IZA showcases a broader exploration of Japanese cuisine. Instead of relying solely on familiar sushi offerings, the menu celebrates the diversity of Japanese street food while elevating every dish through premium ingredients and refined technique.

The menu balances indulgence with precision. Guests can enjoy Wagyu tartare topped with caviar, salmon carpaccio enhanced with fresh shiso, sea urchin paired with bottarga, luxurious Japanese sandos, expertly grilled yakitori, and an inventive selection of baos, tacos, fried chicken, and burgers inspired by Japanese flavors. Throughout the menu, Mediterranean ingredients subtly complement traditional Japanese techniques, creating dishes that feel distinctive without losing authenticity. Premium cuts of Ōtoro tuna are presented with the elegance of fine charcuterie, while tomato carpaccio receives a sophisticated lift from yuzu and caviar.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IZA

The beverage program carries the same attention to detail. It has been developed by Grégory Hazak, whose career includes celebrated establishments such as Hôtel Costes, Four Seasons Hotel George V Paris, Annabel’s London, and Hôtel Lutetia. His cocktail menu is complemented by an extensive wine collection, carefully selected premium sake, and an impressive range of Japanese whiskies sourced specifically for the restaurant.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IZA

IZA’s visual identity reinforces its culinary ambitions. Designed by Olivier Demarle alongside Patrice Elman, the interiors reinterpret classic Japanese influences through a contemporary lens. Rich crimson walls, weathered wood finishes, and photography by renowned Japanese artist Nobuyoshi Araki create an intimate atmosphere reminiscent of Tokyo’s celebrated dining culture. A minimalist Japanese garden with black bamboo and carefully raked gravel introduces moments of tranquility within the energetic setting.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of IZA

These traditional elements are contrasted by Lilly’s unmistakable contemporary aesthetic. Stainless steel banquettes inspired by collector James Goldstein’s iconic Los Angeles residence, smoked glass tables, mirrored finishes, and soft LED lighting add a modern edge while the brand’s signature violet tones unify the entire space.

As the evening progresses, IZA naturally evolves into a lively social destination. Music from resident DJs gradually transforms the atmosphere, encouraging guests to continue their night within Lilly’s Club next door. Those staying into the early hours can enjoy an exclusive comfort food menu developed in partnership with Beau, while wellness focused options including nutrient rich smoothies and restorative shots provide a refreshing alternative that reflects changing luxury lifestyle trends.

Photo Credit: Photo Credit: Courtesy of IZA

Saint Tropez has long attracted discerning travelers seeking exceptional hospitality, but IZA introduces something that feels notably different. Rather than separating fine dining from nightlife, the concept embraces both equally, delivering a complete experience where food, design, music, and atmosphere work together seamlessly. With Michelin caliber culinary leadership, thoughtfully designed interiors, and an approach that captures the energy of modern luxury travel, IZA arrives as one of the French Riviera’s standout openings and is well positioned to become one of the defining destinations of the 2026 summer season.

Dinner is served daily from 7:00 PM to 1:00 AM. Reservations can be made by calling +377 37 70 58 35 or visiting izarestaurant.com for more information and bookings.

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