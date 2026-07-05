As CEO of DiamondLake, USA public company under the ticker symbol DLMI, Brian J. Esposito is pursuing an ambitious vision: transforming how investors, consumers, and fans participate in the ownership of real-world assets. From commercial real estate and hospitality to music, sports, TV, film, and consumer products, Esposito believes tokenization is creating a new era of access, liquidity, and value creation. In this exclusive conversation with Haute Living, he discusses why the movement is only beginning, and how DiamondLake intends to lead it.

Haute Living: You’ve built companies across dozens of industries. What made tokenization the opportunity you decided to pursue so aggressively?

Brian J. Esposito: My interest in tokenization goes back much further than most people realize.

During the 2008 financial crisis, I built a technology platform called paybaQ that facilitated micro-lending between friends, families, and communities. Because I wasn’t a bank, I developed a token-based system to enable transactions without directly moving money. The powerful partnership we put in place with Hearst’s King Features Syndicate, for the rights to Popeye’s Wimpy, was the belief in our vision, the momentum, and the credibility backing that legitimized paybaQ early on.

That experience fundamentally changed how I viewed finance and value exchange.

Long before mobile payment platforms became mainstream, we were moving millions of dollars through a tokenized ecosystem. It gave me an early understanding of how digital value transfer would eventually become a major part of global commerce.

When blockchain technology emerged, and Bitcoin began gaining traction, I wasn’t interested in speculation, but in the evolution of financial infrastructure. Throughout history, we’ve moved from barter systems to precious metals, paper currency, wires, credit cards, digital payments, and now blockchain-based assets. My view was simple: if this becomes a legitimate way for people to transact, and extremely enthusiastic and engaged communities are being created around these digital assets, then businesses need to be prepared, and prepared in a legal, ethical, and regulated manner.

The difference is that I focused on regulated digital assets and security tokens rather than the speculative side of crypto. That philosophy remains central to DiamondLake today.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brian J. Esposito

Haute Living: DiamondLake recently partnered with ECI and SteelWave. For readers unfamiliar with tokenization, what are you actually building?

Esposito: We’re building something very different from most companies operating in the tokenization space.

Many firms focus on facilitating crypto transactions or tokenizing assets owned by other institutions. Our model is centered around ownership and operation. DiamondLake is structured as a diversified operating company that acquires, develops, and grows assets on behalf of shareholders.

SteelWave is particularly exciting because the firm has participated in more than $20 billion in commercial real estate transactions over the past five decades. Their expertise, combined with our capital markets strategy, and tokenization capabilities, creates a powerful platform.

The commercial real estate market is facing significant challenges. Industry analysts estimate that trillions of dollars in commercial mortgages will mature over the coming years, creating refinancing pressure across the sector. We believe tokenization can become another tool that introduces liquidity, expands access to capital, and helps owners preserve high-quality assets without relying exclusively on traditional financing structures.

Rather than replacing existing capital markets, we’re creating a hybrid model that combines equity, debt, and tokenized ownership opportunities.

Haute Living: Why is commercial real estate such a compelling use case?

Esposito: Because real estate is about more than buildings.

When we evaluate an asset, we don’t simply ask whether it’s generating rent. We ask how we can create additional value for tenants, employees, consumers, and investors.

Historically, great real estate owners understood that helping tenants succeed ultimately benefits everyone involved. That’s a philosophy I learned from my father. Long-term relationships create long-term value.

Tokenization creates new possibilities. It can potentially provide tenants with access to rewards, benefits, and financial participation that simply haven’t existed before. It also creates opportunities for building stronger ecosystems around properties rather than stagnantly viewing them solely as income-producing assets.

We believe the future of real estate ownership is far more collaborative than traditional models have allowed.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brian J. Esposito

Haute Living: You’ve spoken about tokenization extending beyond real estate into music, entertainment, hospitality, and sports. What does that future look like?

Esposito: I think it’s arriving faster than most people expect.

Take music, sports, and entertainment intellectual property. These industries already possess something every startup spends years trying to build: passionate audiences.

A major artist, sports franchise, or entertainment property may have millions of devoted fans globally. Those communities already exist. The awareness has already been created. The emotional connection is already there.

Tokenization allows fans to participate in entirely new ways. Whether that’s revenue-sharing opportunities, exclusive access, loyalty benefits, experiences, or ownership structures, the technology creates a much deeper relationship between audiences and the brands they love.

We’re particularly excited about opportunities in sports media, documentary content, and music. Emerging independent artists such as Sons of Legion (co-founding band members Adam McInnis & Daddy Jack) demonstrate how rapidly fan communities can grow when supported by the right ecosystem and technologies.

The key is creating sustainable value rather than simply creating speculative assets.

Haute Living: Luxury hospitality is built on exclusivity. Does tokenization democratize access without diminishing the experience?

Esposito: Absolutely, and that’s precisely why it’s so powerful.

Many loyalty programs today provide very little meaningful value to customers. Consumers spend years accumulating points only to discover those rewards have limited utility.

Tokenization can fundamentally change that equation.

Imagine hospitality brands creating ecosystems where guests and staff receive meaningful benefits tied to their participation and loyalty. Instead of simply collecting points, customers become stakeholders in experiences they genuinely care about.

More importantly, tokenization democratizes access to opportunities that historically were reserved for institutions or ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

I’d rather see millions of people participate in great opportunities than limit access to a small group of privileged investors. That’s what excites me most. It creates ownership opportunities for people who otherwise would never have access.

Beyond the financial component, ownership creates pride, engagement, and emotional connection. Those things matter.

Haute Living: What must happen for tokenization to reach its full potential?

Esposito: The industry needs maturity.

We’ve seen too many setbacks caused by exchange failures, fraud, hacks, poorly structured projects, and speculative behavior. Every one of those incidents creates distrust.

The future belongs to institutional-quality management teams, real assets, strong governance, and long-term thinking.

What’s encouraging is that some of the world’s largest financial institutions are now embracing tokenized assets. That momentum is helping regulators modernize frameworks and helping markets become more comfortable with digital ownership structures.

But ultimately, success won’t come from hype, it will come from bringing high-quality assets into the ecosystem, and the demonstration of measurable value creation over time.

This is where firms with deep operating expertise, whether in real estate, hospitality, consumer products, or entertainment, can make a meaningful difference.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Brian J. Esposito

Haute Living: Looking ahead, which industry do you believe may be the most underestimated opportunity for tokenization?

Esposito: Consumer products.

Over the course of my career, I’ve helped launch more than 1,200 brands. What fascinates me is the relationship between consumers and the products they purchase every day.

Imagine a world where loyal customers don’t simply buy products, but they participate in the growth of the brands they support.

Historically, consumer brands have relied on private equity firms, institutional investors, or strategic acquirers to fund expansion. Tokenization introduces the possibility that allows customers to become part of the growth journey. Creating stronger alignment between brands and consumers while still opening new channels for capital formation.

I also believe it has the potential to improve pricing stability. If companies have access to additional forms of capital through their communities, they may face less pressure to pass every cost increase directly to consumers to help fight inflation.

Imagine the factory or warehouse of these brands is tied into our commercial real estate tokenization strategy. Their music, jingle, and IP design, created around the brand, is from a band or artist that is within our tokenization model. From there the brand, or product, now has placement within TV, film, or documentary that are also tied in, and supported by our tokenization program. The loop continues to add value at every touch point to create a robust, de-risked program that has logical application across multiple industries.

For me, that’s the ultimate promise of tokenization. It’s not about creating another financial product, but about building ecosystems where companies, investors, consumers, and communities all participate in value creation together.

And we’re only at the beginning of that journey.