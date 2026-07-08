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Haute Partners | July 14, 2026

8 Emergency Roof Repair Services in Myrtle Beach

Haute Partners | July 14, 2026
Susan Stapleton
By Susan Stapleton

Emergency Roof Repair Services in Myrtle Beach

Horry County logs multiple significant weather events every year, and the damage rarely waits for business hours. When a roof fails, most homeowners have no contractor on call, and every hour of delay compounds the cost. Companies like Linta Roofing provide emergency roof repair services throughout Myrtle Beach, helping homeowners address storm damage, active leaks, and other urgent roofing issues before they worsen. This guide identifies eight emergency roof repair services in Myrtle Beach and what to expect when contacting them.

What Qualifies as a Roofing Emergency

Active water intrusion, missing or lifted shingles, exposed decking, and visible sagging all require same-day attention. Each can escalate from a repair into a full replacement if a second rain event occurs before a contractor arrives.

8 Emergency Roof Repair Services in Myrtle Beach

1. Linta Roofing

Founded in 1948, Linta Roofing holds an A+ BBB rating and a 5-star Google rating across more than 1,000 reviews, and was named Roofing Insights Company of the Year 2025. Project managers are trained in the HAAG forensic engineering standard, the same framework insurance adjusters use to evaluate storm damage. Linta Roofing provides on-site assessment, emergency weatherproofing, and full claim documentation for Myrtle Beach homeowners. Inspections can be requested at lintaroofing.com.

2. Woody’s Roofing

Woody’s Roofing serves the Myrtle Beach area with emergency response services and has established experience guiding homeowners through the insurance documentation process after storm events.

3. Klaus Roofing Systems

Klaus Roofing evaluates roof decking from the attic space, an advantage in emergencies where subsurface damage is not visible from the exterior. Serves Myrtle Beach, Conway, Little River, and surrounding areas.

4. Myrtle Beach Roofing

A family-owned contractor serving residential and commercial properties across Myrtle Beach, specializing in hail, wind, and storm damage identification and insurance coordination.

5. On Point Exterior Services

Provides storm damage assessments across Horry and Georgetown counties, covering both emergency situations and longer-term maintenance evaluations.

6. Rapid Roof Repair

Provides 24/7 emergency roof repair across North Myrtle Beach, Little River, and the surrounding areas of Myrtle Beach, with same-day response for active leaks and storm damage after severe weather.

7. Up & Over Roofing

Maintains documented property records for returning clients, which can accelerate emergency response. Serves residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the Myrtle Beach area.

8. County-Registered Emergency Contractor

Following a declared weather emergency, Horry County updates its registry of licensed contractors available for rapid deployment, a useful secondary resource when primary contractors are at capacity.

What to Do Before Help Arrives

Document damage before anything is covered or moved. Insurers require photographs of original conditions. Avoid roof access entirely; wet or compromised surfaces are a fall hazard, and additional foot traffic worsens decking damage. Verify licensing through the South Carolina Contractor’s Licensing Board before authorizing any work. Post-storm periods attract unlicensed operators.

What a Legitimate Emergency Response Looks Like

A qualified contractor arrives prepared for immediate weatherproofing, conducts a documented assessment, and provides a written scope of work before permanent repairs begin. No reputable firm pressures homeowners into same-day contracts during a crisis. Linta Roofing coordinates directly with insurance providers from the first assessment through completion.

Disclaimer: Written in partnership with APG.

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