There are fashion shows, and then there are events that transcend the category entirely, moments where the clothes are almost beside the point because what is happening around them is so alive, so specific, and so genuinely felt that the runway becomes a vessel for something larger. KidSuper’s Resenha, presented at Miami’s Nu Stadium during the world’s largest fútbol tournament, was firmly the latter. It was not a fashion show that happened to be in Miami during the World Cup. It was a meditation on globalism itself, stitched into every seam, sole, and silhouette, a celebration of the borders fútbol dissolves and the cultures it stitches together.

Photo Credit: Joe Schildhorn

Colm Dillane, the endlessly restless creative force behind KidSuper, has always treated fútbol as something more than a sport. Before Paris Fashion Week, before the galleries, collaborations, and runways that built KidSuper into one of contemporary fashion’s most genuinely interesting creative platforms, there was fútbol. Wherever work takes him, one of the first things Dillane looks for is a pitch and a group of people willing to play. It is a ritual repeated across cities, languages, and cultures. One of the few things capable of turning strangers into teammates within minutes.

For Spring/Summer 2027, that ritual became the foundation of everything. The collection, the show, the collaborations, the entire project, all of it built around a single question: what happens when people who might otherwise never meet find themselves connected through a shared passion?

The title gives the answer before the show even begins. Resenha is a Brazilian expression that describes the conversations, the stories, the jokes, and the moments of connection that happen around fútbol. Not the match itself, but everything surrounding it. The social fabric that turns a game into a culture. In Miami, during a World Cup that has turned the city into the most global place in America, there could not have been a more perfect premise.

Photo Credit: BFA

Walking into Nu Stadium for Resenha, the atmosphere was immediately, unmistakably wrong for a fashion show, which is to say it was exactly right for what Dillane had in mind. Drums echoed through the venue. Chants rolled across the crowd. Flags waved throughout the stands. Supporters, families, creatives, athletes, and guests filled the seats with the kind of collective anticipation that belongs to stadiums rather than runways, to kickoffs rather than opening looks.

From the first look to the finale, the atmosphere never settled into that of a traditional fashion show. It remained a game. And the collection that moved through it reflected the spirit of the evening completely. Not a singular vision imposed from above but a conversation between more than fifty artists from around the world, each contributing their own perspective, technique, visual language, and cultural reference to a project that became, in the process, genuinely collective.

Different voices, different histories, different ways of seeing the world. All of them coexisting within a collection that remained unmistakably KidSuper while belonging, in some meaningful sense, to everyone who contributed to it. Like fútbol itself, the collection was less interested in borders than in what happens when people come together across them.

Photo Credit: BFA

Strategically positioned between two major tournament matches, Miami became the perfect host for an event built around cultural convergence. The city is, in Dillane’s own framing, the setting for a singular moment within the larger KidSuper story. An opportunity to stage a collection in direct conversation with the culture that inspired it. He jokingly refers to Resenha as a Paris Fashion Week off-site show, but the choice of Miami reflects something considerably more deliberate than the joke suggests.

This is a city built by people who came from everywhere and made something entirely new from the combination. A city where football has always been a native language rather than an acquired one. A city that, during this particular summer, has become the temporary crossroads of fashion, sport, music, art, and entertainment in a way that no other American city could have managed.

The finale made that connection literal and unforgettable. Models walked the runway alongside children, echoing the tradition of players entering the pitch before major matches. Families throughout the stadium responded with visible emotion. Cheering every entrance, rising from their seats, feeling something that runway shows almost never produce. It was the moment the evening revealed what it had been building toward all along: not a fashion moment, but a human one.

Photo Credit: Ozeylah Maral

Resenha extended its collaborative spirit well beyond the collection itself, assembling a group of partners whose involvement felt genuinely considered rather than commercially convenient.

McDonald’s joined KidSuper for a creative fashion collaboration rooted in a shared love of football, debuting a limited-edition merchandise collection during the show that takes its cues from the shared rituals of fandom: the meals, the keepsakes, the familiar moments that surround the game and make it more than a game.

Mercedes-Benz expanded its ongoing relationship with KidSuper with a new collaboration developed specifically for Miami, bringing together automotive heritage, football culture, and KidSuper’s creative language through bespoke vehicle and fashion pairings inspired by seven nations whose jerseys bear championship stars.

Photo Credit: BFA

BÉIS, the travel brand founded by Shay Mitchell, joined as the show’s exclusive luggage partner while previewing an upcoming collaboration with KidSuper. Mitchell herself appeared on the runway in a nod to her Canadian roots. A gesture that felt entirely in keeping with a show built around the journeys, both literal and cultural, that football makes possible.

Hublot contributed a selection of timepieces incorporated into the collection, adding another layer to the show’s ongoing conversation between fashion, sport, and culture. Bose brought sound to the runway with models wearing the limited-edition Bose x KidSuper headphones. And Maison Perrier returned to its ongoing collaboration with KidSuper, reflecting a shared affinity for the communities and ideas that continue to shape the broader creative landscape.

The collaborative spirit extended to Miami itself, with students from Istituto Marangoni Miami participating across multiple areas of the show. Active contributors to a project built around exactly the kind of creative exchange and community that the institution exists to foster.

Photo Credit: Darian DiCiannoIf the show was the statement, the finale was the exclamation point. Sean Paul surprised the audience with a live performance that transformed Nu Stadium from a runway into something considerably more joyful and considerably more Miami. Guests left their suites. Models, families, children, collaborators, and the KidSuper team flooded the field. Fireworks lit the sky. The celebration continued late into the night with an official after-party at Nu Stadium before moving to E11EVEN Miami Nightclub, because of course it did.

Guests from across fashion, music, sport, and entertainment including Alessandra Ambrosio, Russ, Shenseea, Reykon, Hannah Traore, Keshad Johnson, and Shilo Sanders. It was an evening that felt, from beginning to end, like exactly the kind of event that only happens when the right creative mind finds the right city at exactly the right moment.

Photo Credit: BFA

At its heart, Resenha was a love letter to the thing that football has always been in cultures that truly understand it: not a sport, but a language. A way of being in the world that requires no translation, no shared history, no common ground beyond a willingness to show up and play.

KidSuper built a collection around that idea, staged it in a city that embodies it, and invited the world to participate in it. The clothes were beautiful. The collaborations were inspired. The spectacle was extraordinary. But what Resenha will be remembered for, by everyone who was in that stadium last night, is simpler than any of that.

For one unforgettable night in Miami, a fashion show felt like the most important game anyone had ever played. And everyone in the stands knew exactly what was happening and did not want it to end.