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Haute Wine + Spirits | June 30, 2026

Billecart-Salmon Blanc de Blancs Sets the Tone at Casa Neos

Haute Wine + Spirits | June 30, 2026
Kamal Hotchandani
By Kamal Hotchandani

Some bottles make an impression the moment they’re poured. Others reveal themselves over the course of an evening.

That was the case at Casa Neos, where guests gathered to experience a selection of Champagnes from Billecart Salmon, one of France’s most respected family owned houses. While each cuvée reflected the maison’s commitment to craftsmanship, it was Blanc de Blancs that quietly became the bottle people returned to throughout the night.

There was nothing orchestrated about it. Conversations naturally drifted back to the same glass. Guests who had sampled the lineup found themselves asking for another pour of Blanc de Blancs, curious to revisit the freshness, balance, and character that had made such an immediate impression.

Moments like these explain why Billecart Salmon has remained one of Champagne’s most admired producers for more than two centuries. Founded in 1818, the family house has never chased trends. Instead, it has built its reputation through consistency, patience, and an unwavering respect for its terroir.

Blanc de Blancs embodies that philosophy. Crafted exclusively from Grand Cru Chardonnay grown in the Côte des Blancs, including Avize, Chouilly, Cramant, and Le Mesnil sur Oger, the wine is aged on its lees for five years before being finished with an Extra Brut dosage. The result is a Champagne that feels both vibrant and beautifully composed, allowing the character of the fruit to remain at the forefront.

Its appeal lies in its restraint. Fine bubbles, delicate notes of brioche and white flowers, bright citrus, and a chalky mineral finish create a wine that is elegant without ever feeling excessive. Rather than commanding attention, it rewards a second glass, which may explain why it became such a natural talking point as the evening unfolded.

Served alongside refined bites, including seafood and caviar friendly pairings, Blanc de Blancs demonstrated the versatility that has made it a favorite among sommeliers and collectors alike. It is a Champagne that feels equally at home at the beginning of a meal as it does carrying a dinner through its final course.

The evening at Casa Neos wasn’t about choosing a favorite. It was about discovering one. By the time the final glasses were poured, Blanc de Blancs had become the cuvée guests continued to ask about and the bottle many were eager to experience again.

The best Champagne doesn’t need to dominate the room. It simply gives people a reason to come back. At Casa Neos, Billecart Salmon Blanc de Blancs did exactly that.

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