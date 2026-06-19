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Haute Beauty, News | June 19, 2026

The Best Facial Plastic Surgeons in America, According to Haute Living

Haute Beauty, News | June 19, 2026
Seth Semilof
By Seth Semilof

The face is the most personal canvas in plastic surgery — and the margin for error is zero. That’s why finding a facial plastic surgeon with exceptional skill, refined taste, and decades of experience is paramount. The Haute MD facial plastic surgery network features surgeons who have mastered the art of facial rejuvenation, from deep-plane facelifts to precision rhinoplasty.

The Art and Science of Facial Plastic Surgery

Unlike body procedures where clothing conceals the results, facial surgery is on permanent display. The best facial plastic surgeons understand the three-dimensional architecture of the face — how light interacts with bone structure, how skin drapes over recontoured tissues, and how results evolve over years, not just weeks. They operate with both scalpel and an artist’s sensibility.

Top Facial Plastic Surgeons in New York

Dr. Sam Rizk — Widely considered one of the world’s leading rhinoplasty and deep-plane facelift surgeons, Dr. Rizk practices on Park Avenue and has developed proprietary techniques that have been adopted by surgeons globally. His 3D high-definition imaging system allows patients to preview results before surgery. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Philip Miller — A double board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Manhattan, Dr. Miller specializes exclusively in facial procedures. His NatraFace™ and NatraNose™ philosophies reflect his commitment to results that look natural and age gracefully. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Nora Siegal — A board-certified facial plastic surgeon in New York, Dr. Siegal brings a refined, detail-oriented approach to rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation. Her patients consistently praise her ability to deliver subtle, natural results. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Jason Bloom — Specializing in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Bloom combines technical expertise with an artistic approach. His focus areas include rhinoplasty, facelifts, and non-surgical facial rejuvenation. View profile on Haute MD →

Top Facial Plastic Surgeons in Miami & Beyond

Dr. Ajani Nugent — A board-certified plastic surgeon in Miami, Dr. Nugent is known for his expertise in facial plastic surgery, including facelifts, rhinoplasty, and facial fat grafting. His approach emphasizes restoring youthful volume and contour while maintaining each patient’s unique features. View profile on Haute MD →

Dr. Jose Rodriguez-Feliz — Combining expertise in facial plastic surgery with a background in craniofacial surgery, Dr. Rodriguez-Feliz offers advanced techniques for facial rejuvenation and reconstruction. His surgical precision and understanding of facial anatomy set him apart. View profile on Haute MD →

Deep-Plane Facelift vs. Traditional Facelift: What’s the Difference?

Traditional facelifts primarily address loose skin by pulling it tight. Deep-plane facelifts, in contrast, release and reposition the deeper muscle and fat layers (the SMAS-platysma complex) to create more natural, longer-lasting rejuvenation. Many of the surgeons in the Haute MD network specialize in deep-plane techniques, which produce results that age more gracefully.

Choosing a Facial Plastic Surgeon

Look for a surgeon who specializes exclusively or primarily in facial procedures — face surgery requires different skills than body surgery. Ask to see extensive before-and-after galleries of patients similar to you, and inquire about revision rates. The best facial surgeons have very low revision rates because they get it right the first time.

Browse all Haute MD facial plastic surgeons →

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