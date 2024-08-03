HB
City Guide, News | August 2, 2024

The Perry Hotel Naples Debuts This Fall

City Guide, News | August 2, 2024
Darby Kordonowy
By Darby Kordonowy

The Perry Hotel Naples, a stunning new 160-room boutique hotel nestled deep within the picturesque Cocohatchee River in Naples, Florida is slated to open this fall. This property will be the second location for The Perry, a hotel brand that launched in Key West in 2017 and promises to elevate the hospitality landscape in Southwest Florida.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

The waterfront hotel boasts a modern industrial design with high-end amenities spanning seven floors. Most guest rooms feature balconies with uninterrupted views. Guests can enjoy a ground-floor pool adjacent to an activity lawn, a poolside tapas eatery, a lobby coffee bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a breathtaking open-air deck. The rooftop offers a pool and a poolside bar with craft cocktails and the Tigress Restaurant, an upscale rooftop eatery with chef-driven Asian-fusion cuisine and panoramic water views.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

“The opening of The Perry Hotel Naples will significantly change the landscape for destination hotels available to travelers visiting Southwest Florida,” says Mike Raymond, CEO of FOD Capital, project developer of The Perry Hotel Naples.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

Imagined by Florida-based design firm Casaconde & Associates, the contemporary industrial aesthetic of The Perry Hotel Naples is apparent from the moment guests enter the two-story lobby. Rustic materials such as exposed brick, stone, and light woods are complemented by steel beams, metal chandeliers, and leather seating, offering a comfortable yet sleek atmosphere.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

Nature and wildlife are central to The Perry Hotel Naples’ identity. The hotel’s landscape pays tribute to the local native ecosystem, featuring a riverine estuary, a mangrove forest, and an upland forest of native pines, oaks, and palms. The boardwalk from the pool deck leads guests to the mangrove-infused nature conservation area, where they can immerse themselves in Florida’s wildlife. Hotel guests can choose from multiple water activities including water sports, fishing trips, and a dolphin and sunset cruise leaving from the riverfront pier featuring an eight-slip marina and a dock. The pier also offers direct channel access to the Gulf of Mexico and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park Beaches.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Perry Hotel Naples

“The area has become increasingly desirable for travelers due to its proximity to nearby beaches, golf courses, world-class shopping, and other areas for outdoor recreation,” explains Matt Strunk, CFO of FOD Capital. “The Perry Hotel Naples will be a wonderful destination hotel for travelers and locals alike.”

12155 Tamiami Trail N., 34110

Related Articles

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan
Fashion

Prada Unveils New Boutique At The Somerset Collection In Michigan

By Adrienne Faurote

This November, Prada has expanded its presence in Michigan with the grand opening of a new boutique at The Somerset Collection.

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season
Fashion

The Workshop of Wonders: Loro Piana Transforms Harrods For The Season

By Adrienne Faurote

From November 7th to January 2nd, 2025, Loro Piana transforms Harrods into a realm of festive enchantment with Workshop of Wonders.

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River
City Guide

Sunny’s Revives The Classic Steakhouse In Miami’s Little River

By Adrienne Faurote

Sunny’s Steakhouse, the latest venture from the team behind Miami’s renowned Jaguar Sun, has opened its doors in Little River.

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership
Fashion

Chanel & The Boat Race Announce Historic Long-Term Partnership

By Adrienne Faurote

In an unprecedented move, Chanel has become the Title Sponsor and official Timekeeping Partner for The Boat Race,

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up
Haute Beauty

Revamp Your Routine: Must-Have Tips For An Autumn Glow-Up

By Grace Sarkisian

With the crisp air of autumn comes a chance to reset our skincare and wellness routines.

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas
Haute Auto

On The Scene At Sin City’s Hottest Auto Event, The Concours At Wynn Las Vegas

By Laura Schreffler

See who stole the (auto) show at the 2024 Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, Sin City’s third iteration of its hottest auto exhibition.

