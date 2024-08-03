The Perry Hotel Naples Debuts This Fall

The Perry Hotel Naples, a stunning new 160-room boutique hotel nestled deep within the picturesque Cocohatchee River in Naples, Florida is slated to open this fall. This property will be the second location for The Perry, a hotel brand that launched in Key West in 2017 and promises to elevate the hospitality landscape in Southwest Florida.

The waterfront hotel boasts a modern industrial design with high-end amenities spanning seven floors. Most guest rooms feature balconies with uninterrupted views. Guests can enjoy a ground-floor pool adjacent to an activity lawn, a poolside tapas eatery, a lobby coffee bar, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a breathtaking open-air deck. The rooftop offers a pool and a poolside bar with craft cocktails and the Tigress Restaurant, an upscale rooftop eatery with chef-driven Asian-fusion cuisine and panoramic water views.

“The opening of The Perry Hotel Naples will significantly change the landscape for destination hotels available to travelers visiting Southwest Florida,” says Mike Raymond, CEO of FOD Capital, project developer of The Perry Hotel Naples.

Imagined by Florida-based design firm Casaconde & Associates, the contemporary industrial aesthetic of The Perry Hotel Naples is apparent from the moment guests enter the two-story lobby. Rustic materials such as exposed brick, stone, and light woods are complemented by steel beams, metal chandeliers, and leather seating, offering a comfortable yet sleek atmosphere.

Nature and wildlife are central to The Perry Hotel Naples’ identity. The hotel’s landscape pays tribute to the local native ecosystem, featuring a riverine estuary, a mangrove forest, and an upland forest of native pines, oaks, and palms. The boardwalk from the pool deck leads guests to the mangrove-infused nature conservation area, where they can immerse themselves in Florida’s wildlife. Hotel guests can choose from multiple water activities including water sports, fishing trips, and a dolphin and sunset cruise leaving from the riverfront pier featuring an eight-slip marina and a dock. The pier also offers direct channel access to the Gulf of Mexico and Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park Beaches.

“The area has become increasingly desirable for travelers due to its proximity to nearby beaches, golf courses, world-class shopping, and other areas for outdoor recreation,” explains Matt Strunk, CFO of FOD Capital. “The Perry Hotel Naples will be a wonderful destination hotel for travelers and locals alike.”

12155 Tamiami Trail N., 34110